2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Let the fantasy prep work begin…

Player Rankings and Stat Projections

Comprehensive PPR Rankings, Auction Values

Michael Fabiano’s Top 200 Dynasty Rankings

Matt De Lima’s Dynasty Rankings: Rookies, Top 400, Superflex

Matt De Lima’s Best Ball Rankings

Mock Drafts/Draft Reviews

SI Fantasy’s June Mock Draft

SI Fantasy’s May Mock Draft

Rookie-Only Dynasty League Draft Review

News & Features

Staff Predictions: Michael Fabiano | Jennifer Piacenti | Shawn Childs | Matt De Lima

Predicting Year After 18 Touchdowns

Ten Coaching Changes That Will Impact Fantasy

Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Breakout Candidates

Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Sleepers

Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Deep Sleepers

Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Potential Busts

Best Ball Value Targets Based on ADP

Matt De Lima’s 2022 Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE

The Fantasy Case Against: Cooper Kupp | Davante Adams | Deebo Samuel | Amon-Ra St. Brown | Diontae Johnson | Cordarrelle Patterson | Michael Thomas | James Conner | Javonte Williams | DK Metcalf

Replacing Vacated Targets: Titans | Chiefs | Falcons | Packers | Browns

Fantasy Strength of Schedule: QB | RB | WR | TE

Best and Worst Fantasy Schedules, Weeks 1-4

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

32 Fantastic Fantasy Facts

Team Outlooks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers



NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

How to Play Best Ball, Auction and Salary Cap Leagues

IDP League Strategy 101

Football Terminology

Streaming: Quarterbacks | Tight Ends | Defenses

Live Draft Tips

Beginner's Guide

Debunking Draft Myths

Mid-Season Strategies

Finding Waiver Wire Pickups