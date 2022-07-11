Skip to main content
Fantasy Draft Kit
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Player rankings, mock drafts and everything you need to prepare for a successful fantasy season.

Welcome to SI Fantasy’s 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit! Whether you are a fantasy newbie, a high-stakes player or anywhere in between, we have one goal in mind with this draft kit: to help you win your fantasy league.

Be sure to bookmark this page and check back daily, because we’ll be constantly adding new content and updating our rankings. And if you have any questions or if there’s any other information you’d like to see, hit us up @SI_Fantasy

Let the fantasy prep work begin…

Player Rankings and Stat Projections

Comprehensive PPR Rankings, Auction Values
Michael Fabiano’s Top 200 Dynasty Rankings
Matt De Lima’s Dynasty Rankings: Rookies, Top 400, Superflex
Matt De Lima’s Best Ball Rankings

Mock Drafts/Draft Reviews

SI Fantasy’s June Mock Draft
SI Fantasy’s May Mock Draft
Rookie-Only Dynasty League Draft Review

News & Features

Staff Predictions: Michael Fabiano | Jennifer Piacenti | Shawn Childs | Matt De Lima
Predicting Year After 18 Touchdowns
Ten Coaching Changes That Will Impact Fantasy
Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Breakout Candidates
Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Sleepers
Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Deep Sleepers
Michael Fabiano’s 2022 Potential Busts
Best Ball Value Targets Based on ADP
Matt De Lima’s 2022 Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
The Fantasy Case Against: Cooper Kupp | Davante Adams | Deebo Samuel | Amon-Ra St. Brown | Diontae Johnson | Cordarrelle Patterson | Michael Thomas | James Conner | Javonte Williams | DK Metcalf
Replacing Vacated Targets: Titans | Chiefs | Falcons | Packers | Browns
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: QB | RB | WR | TE
Best and Worst Fantasy Schedules, Weeks 1-4
Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs
32 Fantastic Fantasy Facts

Team Outlooks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets
AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers
AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers
NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

Fantasy Football Basics

How to Play Best Ball, Auction and Salary Cap Leagues
IDP League Strategy 101
Football Terminology
Streaming: Quarterbacks | Tight Ends | Defenses
Live Draft Tips
Beginner's Guide
Debunking Draft Myths
Mid-Season Strategies
Finding Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy/Betting

