Betting analysis of the 10 games featured in the Week 2 edition of SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.

Week 2 of the SI Sportsbook “Perfect 10” contest finds an intriguing card with seven of the 10 home teams listed as favorites. Simply backing the home team was slightly better than a coin flip for bettors in Week 1 as home teams went 9-7 (56%) against the spread (ATS).

Bettors find seven games for this week’s contest listed with point spreads of five points or less. Only two games on the card (Dolphins-Ravens; Buccaneers-Saints) Orleans) feature undefeated teams clashing. The three biggest favorites—49ers (-8.5), Broncos (-10.5) and Rams (-9.5)—are all playing at home.

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors this season can take part in a free “Perfect 10” contest this season at SI Sportsbook. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Moneyline: Miami (+145) | Baltimore (-175)

Spread: MIA +3.5 (-110) | BAL -3.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA +3.5 | BAL -3.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: After earning a solid win over the Patriots, Miami will put its recent 5-2-1 ATS road underdog record on the line heading into Baltimore. The Ravens, who are one of the best teams in the opening month under John Harbaugh, are 7-3 ATS in Week 2 over the last 10 seasons.



Moneyline: Indianapolis (-200) | Jacksonville (+165)

Spread: IND -4 (-110) | JAX +4 (-110)

Total: 46.5 – Over: (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 pm ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND -4.5 | JAX +4.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: The Colts, coming off a disappointing 20-20 tie against the Texans as seven-point road favorites, will face another AFC South opponent. Respected money in Vegas could likely grab the points with a Jaguars squad that is 7-0 ATS (100%) in their last seven home meetings with Indianapolis. However, something will have to give in Week 2 as Jacksonville is a paltry 1-8 ATS (11%) in its last nine games dating back to last season.

Moneyline: Washington (+115) | Detroit (-138)

Spread: WSH +2.5 (-110) | DET -2.5 (-110)

Total: 49 – Over (-110) | Under 49 (-110)

Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: WSH +2.5 | DET -2.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: Carson Wentz, after earning a win in his first game as a Commander, helped continue a solid trend as Washington is now 7-2-1 ATS (78%) in its last 10 games dating back to 2021. Jared Goff and the Lions, despite losing 38-35 to the Eagles, still extended their 5-0 ATS mark over their last five home games.

Moneyline: Carolina (+115) | NY Giants (-138)

Spread: CAR +2.5 (-110) | NYG -2.5 (-110)

Total: 43 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +2.5 | NYG -2.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: The Giants, who showed moxie going for a two-point conversion to pull out a one-point road win at the Titans, are in a position they have recently struggled in. New York, who is a 2.5-point favorite, is 6-9 ATS (40%) in their last 15 games as a home favorite. The Panthers, on the flip side, are 3-13 ATS (19%) in their last 16 games after losing to the Browns at home in Week 1.

Moneyline: New England (-125) | Pittsburgh (+105)

Spread: NE -1.5 (-110) | PIT +1.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE -1.5 | PIT +1.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: After losing 20-7 at Miami, Mac Jones and the Patriots will play their second consecutive game away from Gillette Stadium in Week 2. Bill Belichick’s squad is a dismal 1-5 ATS dating back to last season. The under, which is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these AFC foes, has drawn respected action in Vegas, dropping the opening total of 43 down to 40.5. The Steelers were delivered a major blow in Week 1 when star defensive end T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral and is out indefinitely.

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-163) | New Orleans (+138)

Spread: TB -3 (-110) | NO +3 (-110)

Total: 44.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 1 pm ET | FOX