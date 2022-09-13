Skip to main content
Geno Smith, Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson’s Return to Seattle
Geno Smith, Seahawks Spoil Russell Wilson’s Return to Seattle

NFL Week 2 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10

Betting analysis of the 10 games featured in the Week 2 edition of SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.

In this story:

New York Giants
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Week 2 of the SI Sportsbook “Perfect 10” contest finds an intriguing card with seven of the 10 home teams listed as favorites. Simply backing the home team was slightly better than a coin flip for bettors in Week 1 as home teams went 9-7 (56%) against the spread (ATS).

Bettors find seven games for this week’s contest listed with point spreads of five points or less. Only two games on the card (Dolphins-RavensBuccaneers-Saints) Orleans) feature undefeated teams clashing. The three biggest favorites—49ers (-8.5), Broncos (-10.5) and Rams (-9.5)—are all playing at home.

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Bettors this season can take part in a free “Perfect 10” contest this season at SI Sportsbook. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Participate in the Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook!

Participate in the Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook!

Dolphins (1-0; 1-0 ATS) vs. Ravens (1-0; 1-0 ATS)

Moneyline: Miami (+145) | Baltimore (-175)
Spread: MIA +3.5 (-110) | BAL -3.5 (-110)
Total: 43.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: MIA +3.5 | BAL -3.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: After earning a solid win over the Patriots, Miami will put its recent 5-2-1 ATS road underdog record on the line heading into Baltimore. The Ravens, who are one of the best teams in the opening month under John Harbaugh, are 7-3 ATS in Week 2 over the last 10 seasons.

Colts (0-0-1; 0-1 ATS vs. Jaguars (0-1; 0-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Indianapolis (-200) | Jacksonville (+165)
Spread: IND -4 (-110) | JAX +4 (-110)
Total: 46.5 – Over: (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 pm ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: IND -4.5 | JAX +4.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: The Colts, coming off a disappointing 20-20 tie against the Texans as seven-point road favorites, will face another AFC South opponent. Respected money in Vegas could likely grab the points with a Jaguars squad that is 7-0 ATS (100%) in their last seven home meetings with Indianapolis. However, something will have to give in Week 2 as Jacksonville is a paltry 1-8 ATS (11%) in its last nine games dating back to last season.

Commanders (1-0; 1-0 ATS) vs. Lions (0-1; 1-0 ATS)

Moneyline: Washington (+115) | Detroit (-138)
Spread: WSH +2.5 (-110) | DET -2.5 (-110)
Total: 49 – Over (-110) | Under 49 (-110)
Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: WSH +2.5 | DET -2.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: Carson Wentz, after earning a win in his first game as a Commander, helped continue a solid trend as Washington is now 7-2-1 ATS (78%) in its last 10 games dating back to 2021. Jared Goff and the Lions, despite losing 38-35 to the Eagles, still extended their 5-0 ATS mark over their last five home games.

Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs for a first down during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Panthers (0-1; 0-1 ATS) vs. Giants (1-0; 1-0 ATS) 

Moneyline: Carolina (+115) | NY Giants (-138)
Spread: CAR +2.5 (-110) | NYG -2.5 (-110)
Total: 43 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +2.5 | NYG -2.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: The Giants, who showed moxie going for a two-point conversion to pull out a one-point road win at the Titans, are in a position they have recently struggled in. New York, who is a 2.5-point favorite, is 6-9 ATS (40%) in their last 15 games as a home favorite. The Panthers, on the flip side, are 3-13 ATS (19%) in their last 16 games after losing to the Browns at home in Week 1.

Patriots (0-1; 0-1 ATS) vs. Steelers (1-0; 1-0 ATS)

Moneyline: New England (-125) | Pittsburgh (+105)
Spread: NE -1.5 (-110) | PIT +1.5 (-110)
Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NE -1.5 | PIT +1.5

PERFECT 10 Breakdown: After losing 20-7 at Miami, Mac Jones and the Patriots will play their second consecutive game away from Gillette Stadium in Week 2. Bill Belichick’s squad is a dismal 1-5 ATS dating back to last season. The under, which is 5-1 in the last six meetings between these AFC foes, has drawn respected action in Vegas, dropping the opening total of 43 down to 40.5. The Steelers were delivered a major blow in Week 1 when star defensive end T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral and is out indefinitely.

Buccaneers (1-0; 1-0 ATS) vs. Saints (1-0; 0-1 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-163) | New Orleans (+138)
Spread: TB -3 (-110) | NO +3 (-110)
Total: 44.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Sept. 18, 2022 1 pm ET | FOX