Week 4 College Football Lines, Odds and Bets

Week 4 of college football features all the top-ranked teams in action Saturday. Bettors find No. 1 Georgia (-45), No. 2 Alabama (-40.5), No. 3 Ohio State (-18.5), No. 4 Michigan (-17) and No. 5 Clemson (-7) all heavily favored to remain unbeaten.

Georgia (+180) has finally surpassed Alabama (+210) in the national championship futures market at SI Sportsbook. Ohio State checks in as the third betting choice at +280 odds and is the only other team with single-digit betting odds.

“Respected Money” posted its second consecutive winning week and boasts a solid 4-2-1 against the spread (ATS) record over the last seven plays. This Saturday, three solid investment opportunities bettors land as the best targets.

Let’s drive into what’s on tap for Saturday.

Spread: TCU -2 (-118) | SMU +2 (-110)

Moneyline: TCU (-133) | SMU (+105)

Total: 70.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TCU 51% | SMU 49%

Game Info: Sept. 24, 2022 | 12 p.m. ET | ESPNU

Editor’s Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has steamed opening as a pick’em against to TCU now being two-point road favorites at SMU at SI Sportsbook.

The main headline of this game involves the return of Sonny Dykes, who coached SMU the last four seasons (2018-21) and went 30–18. Dykes heads back to Gerald J. Ford Stadium armed with a solid defensive unit that only surrendered 30 points in two straight-up (SU) and ATS victories over Colorado and Tarleton State.

Senior quarterback Max Duggan was outstanding last week, throwing for 390 yards and five touchdowns against Tarleton State. Duggan filled in for freshman Chandler Morris, who suffered a knee injury in the opener against Colorado. Duggan will make his 31st start Saturday for TCU as Morris has been ruled out.

Duggan is accompanied with a solid ground attacking that is averaging 6.8 yards per rush and has tallied seven rushing touchdowns. You can bet that Dykes will exploit a SMU rush defense that is surrendering 177 rushing yards per game.

As SMU head coach, Dykes led the Mustangs to a 3-1 ATS mark against TCU. However, Dykes will be on the opposite sideline Saturday. Respected money in Vegas is betting he will exploit every weakness of a SMU club he assembled.

BET: TCU Moneyline (-133)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: Notre Dame +1.5 (-110) | North Carolina -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: ND (+105) | UNC (-133)

Total: 55 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: ND 41% | UNC 59%

Game Info: Sept. 24, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | NBC

The line has flipped since opening with Notre Dame as a one-point road favorite against North Carolina to the Tar Heels now installed as 1.5-point home favorites.

The Fighting Irish lost starting sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner (shoulder) for the season in the 26-21 loss to Marshall in Week 2. Backup Drew Pyne threw for three touchdowns in Notre Dame’s first win last week against California.

The Fighting Irish lean heavily on tight end Michael Mayer, who leads the club with 15 receptions and two receiving touchdowns. Expect Pyne to target Mayer early and often against a suspect Tar Heels defense that is allowing the fifth-most total yards per game (547.3) and the sixth-most points per game (51.3).

The play of North Carolina signal-caller Drake Maye has helped mask the defensive deficiencies with Maye leading the nation in touchdown passes (11). The freshman quarterback is averaging 310 passing yards per game and has been without his top offensive weapon in wideout Josh Downs, who caught nine passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns prior to suffering a knee injury in the season opener against Florida A&M. Downs is expected back this week.

Notre Dame beat North Carolina, 44-34, as a 3.5-point home favorite last season and has won four consecutive meetings against the Tar Heels. However, the loss of Buchner combined with home field and Downs’s expected return has led respected money in Vegas to back North Carolina to remain undefeated Saturday.

BET: UNC Moneyline (-133)

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Spread: UNLV -3 (-110) | Utah State +3 (-118)

Moneyline: UNLV (-161) | USU (+125)

Total: 63.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: UNLV 61% | USU 39%

Game Info: Sept. 24, 2022 | 7 p.m. ET | CBSSN

The line has held steady since opening with UNLV as a 3-point road favorite against Utah State at SI Sportsbook.

The Rebels head into this matchup fresh off beating the North Texas 58-27, as 2.5-point home favorites. UNLV has displayed a solid offensive attack piloted by sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield. The dual-threat signal-caller has thrown for seven passing touchdowns, while adding two rushing scores.

Wideouts Ricky White and undefined have been an unstoppable tandem, combining for 34 receptions, 506 yards and six touchdowns. Junior running back Aidan Robbins has also been sensational, averaging 115.3 rushing yards per game while accounting for seven total touchdowns.

The Aggies, after being blown out 55-0 as 41.5-point road underdogs at Alabama, were upset 35-7 two weeks ago by Weber State as 6.5-point home favorites. Facing a balanced UNLV squad, it is hard to envision how an Utah State offense that has managed just seven points over its last two games can keep pace in this matchup.

UNLV is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games and also 6-2-1 ATS over its last nine games away from Allegiant Stadium. Grab this number and buy the hook.

BET: UNLV -2.5 (-120) *Buy Hook

2022 SI Betting NCAA Football: 6-8-1 ATS

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 14-12 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 32-21 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

