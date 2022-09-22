NFL Week 3 Player Props to Target

If you’re looking to get in on the Week 3 action this Sunday, here are a few player props worth targeting at SI Sportsbook.

I’m presenting a couple of props from the Lions-Vikings matchup because I see a lot of value for the game with the highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook (52.5). Be sure to check out the entire menu of options for this contest.

There also could be some sneaky value in the Ravens-Patriots game. Baltimore is a team we may continue to target when we are searching for an over bet.

I’m targeting a couple of running backs that should have big workloads and have nice matchups, as well as an elite wide receiver in Davante Adams.

Now, let’s go to the props!

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We’re betting on a good day from Leonard Fournette. Why? Because he promised us on Twitter, obviously.

I’m willing to take that to the bank alongside the over on his rushing yards prop. The Packers have allowed 6.09 yards per carry this year and got beat up by David Montgomery last week. The Buccaneers should be fired up after the scuffle with the Saints, and I can see Lenny running into the end zone screaming “Free Mike!” O.K., maybe I’m getting carried away, but regardless, I love these options.

I like this prop for Mac Jones, who is facing a Ravens defense that yielded 469 yards and six passing touchdowns to Tua Tagovailoa. Don’t get me wrong, I like Tua, but this probably had just as much to do with the beat-up Baltimore secondary. The Ravens have struggled to contain the passing game since last season, surrendering the fourth-most passing yards and 31 touchdowns (tied-third) last year. Take these odds, and maybe even Jakobi Meyers can score.

Monty gashed the Packers’ run defense for 122 yards Sunday and he appears to be the Bears’ entire offense. Justin Fields has only 28 pass attempts through two games—that’s less than Trey Lance, Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, none of whom have played two games. Joe Flacco, in comparison, has 104 pass attempts. You see where I am going with this. Monty should be the motor versus a Texans team that has been dreadful versus the run. The Texans have allowed a league-leading 287 yards on the ground and Montgomery should have no problem getting to 67.

You just can’t keep a good man down long. Adams was held in check last week with only 12 yards on two catches on seven targets in the loss to the Cardinals. There’s no way that happens again versus a Titans defense that has already allowed 408 yards, four touchdowns and an average of 10.74 yards per target (third-highest) to wideouts. Adams has seen 43.5% of the Raiders’ air yards, third-most in the NFL among wideouts behind only Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown.

All hail the Sun King. Amon-Ra St. Brown has been a revelation this year, and whether it’s catching 202 balls from the jug machine after practice or the chip on his shoulder from being the 17th wide receiver taken in the 2021 draft, it doesn’t matter to me. He’s phenomenal. St. Brown has eight consecutive games with eight or more catches, and he’s already logged three touchdowns on the season. He’s got a 33.8% target share for the Lions and he’s playing in the game with the highest implied points total of the week at SI Sportsbook. The Vikings have allowed the ninth-most yards to wide receivers, and an average of 10.06 yards per target. Oh, and they’ve also allowed an 80% catch rate—the highest rate in the league.

