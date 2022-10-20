The NLCS shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3 after the Padres evened the series in Game 2.

The National League Championship Series picks up in Philadelphia on Thursday as the Phillies host the Padres in Game 3. After a dramatic five-run fifth inning, the Padres evened the series Tuesday in San Diego with their 8-5 win.

The Phillies claimed an early 4-0 lead but the Padres rallied against Aaron Nola and Philadelphia’s bullpen. The Padres scored eight straight runs, claiming the lead for good in their five-run fifth inning that put them ahead, 7-4.

Philadelphia now returns home, where it bested Atlanta in both games to claim its spot in the NLCS. The Padres are 3-2 on the road this postseason.

Padres vs. Phillies Game 3 NLCS Odds

Moneyline: Padres (-110) | Phillies (-110)

Padres (-110) | Phillies (-110) Run line: Padres -1.5 (+145) | Phillies +1.5 (-175)

Padres -1.5 (+145) | Phillies +1.5 (-175) Total: 7.5 - Over 7.5 (+100) | Under (-118)

Joe Musgrove starts for the Friars and he has been dominant both in the regular and postseason. Musgrove went 10-7 with a 2.93 regular-season ERA and has a 1.38 postseason ERA, allowing seven hits and two earned runs across 13 innings. He doesn’t allow a lot of hard contact and he has a lot of spin on his fastball.

Southpaw Ranger Suarez starts for Philadelphia. Suarez pitched to a 3.65 ERA and 10-7 record in the regular season, and he has only pitched three innings in the postseason, allowing three hits and an earned run. Suarez does not have spin on his fastball and doesn’t induce swinging strikes, but he is effective.

Advantage here goes to the Padres.

The Phillies have been great offensively in the postseason, averaging 4.88 runs per game - the most of any postseason team - but we saw their achilles heel Tuesday. The recently dominant bullpen regressed to its usual ways and blew up. With a day of rest, there is some hope for this bullpen to get back on track, but this game favors San Diego. San Diego is middle of the pack against lefties, but even if Suarez provides a good start, the Padres, who have a .304 on-base percentage as compared to the Phillies’ .289, have plenty of opportunity against that Phillies bullpen.

Of course, the Phillies have home-field advantage and it’s hard to bet against bats like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, but I’m leaning on the Padres moneyline.

BET: Padres Moneyline (-110)

