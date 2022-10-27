Commanders-Colts Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Colts are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as favorites.

In his first start since replacing Carson Wentz, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke led the Commanders to a 23-21 upset victory over the Packers. Washington, who had lost four consecutive games straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS), has now posted a 2-0 SU and ATS mark in recent weeks.

After posting a 3-1 SU and ATS mark in Weeks 3 through 6, the Colts were beaten 19-10 against the Titans in Week 7. Despite the return of star running back Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis had a meltdown on offense, turning the ball over three times while also allowing three sacks.

To spark the offense, the team has benched veteran Matt Ryan in favor of rookie Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas standout will face a Washington defense that clearly misses defensive end Chase Young (ACL) this season. Playing without one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, the Commanders have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (14) while ranking 32nd in forcing turnovers (2).

Commanders vs. Colts Odds

Moneyline: Washington (+125) | Indianapolis (-150)

Spread: WSH +2.5 (-118) | IND -2.5 (-110)

Total: 39.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 39.5 (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | FOX



Commanders Straight-Up Record: 3-4

Commanders Against The Spread Record: 3-4



Colts Straight-Up Record: 3-3-1

Colts Against The Spread Record: 3-4



Bet on Commanders-Colts SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

In his first action since 2021, Taylor Heinicke threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns, leading the club to a 23-21 upset win over Green Bay.



The fifth-year signal-caller, who is 6-3 over his last nine starts, will face a Colts defense that has surrendered 10 total touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this season.



Indianapolis will turn to rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season, looking to spark an offense that ranks 30th in scoring (16.1 points per game).

The former Texas standout has plenty of weapons at his disposal in Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, as well as arguably the best running back in the NFL in Jonathan Taylor.



With Taylor now fully healthy, the Colts need to threaten teams in the passing game to open running lanes for a ground game that ranks 30th in rushing (81 yards per game).

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter



Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• 2022 Trade Deadline Tracker

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.