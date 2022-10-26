Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.



Fabs Top 10 Wide Receivers

1. Cooper Kupp vs. 49ers

2. Justin Jefferson vs. Cardinals

3. Stefon Diggs vs. Packers

4. Tyreek Hill at Lions

5. Ja’Marr Chase at Browns (MNF)

6. Davante Adams at Saints

7. DeAndre Hopkins at Vikings

8. CeeDee Lamb vs. Bears

9. Jaylen Waddle at Lions

10. Mike Evans vs. Ravens (TNF)



Byes: Chargers, Chiefs



Week 8 Start ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Start of the Week



Gabe Davis vs. Packers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Davis was hot heading into the bye week, scoring a combined 48.5 fantasy points in his last two games. He should be back in fantasy lineups this week, as the Bills face a Packers team that’s struggled in recent contests. While Green Bay has been tough on wideouts on paper, you can’t trust the matchup when facing Josh Allen. I’d start Davis with confidence.

Start ‘Em



Chris Godwin vs. Ravens (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Godwin has had double-digit points in four straight games, but he's still averaging just 11.7 fantasy points heading into Week 8. I'd keep him active despite the Buccaneers' offensive issues, as Godwin faces a Baltimore defense that's allowed four touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing slot receivers so far this season.



Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Pittman has not been consistent in the stat sheets, scoring 10.9 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games, including a 9.8-point stinker last week. While I'm worried about Sam Ehlinger being under center, I'd stick with Pittman against the Commanders. Their defense has surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers.

DeVonta Smith vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Smith has been hot in the stat sheets, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games. I like him to continue this trend in Week 8, as Smith faces a Steelers defense that’s allowed nine touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. I like Smith as a No. 2 fantasy wideout or flex starter in his matchup.



Tyler Lockett vs. Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Lockett has scored just 15.2 points in his last two games, but he remains in the WR2 mix against the Giants. Seattle is without DK Metcalf, who is dealing with an injured knee, so Lockett is a good bet to see a high target share. While the matchup isn’t great against a defense that’s allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to enemy wideouts, I’m sticking with Lockett.



D.J. Moore at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Moore is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 19.6 fantasy points in a shocking win over the Buccaneers. I'm not chasing the points, but I like his matchup against the Falcons. Their defensive backfield is a bit banged up, and enemy wideouts have scored 11 touchdowns and averaged the most fantasy points per contest against them after seven weeks.

More Starts

• Tee Higgins at Browns (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

• Chris Olave vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Jakobi Meyers at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Bargains

• Chris Olave vs. Raiders ($6,000)

• Jakobi Meyers vs. Jets ($5,600)

• D.J. Moore at Falcons ($5,300)

Week 8 Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week



Amari Cooper vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Cooper's fantasy point totals have declined in three straight games, and this week's matchup against the Bengals makes him a fade. Their defense has been tough on perimeter receivers, allowing just one (Tyreek Hill) to score more than 14.5 fantasy points against them. Their defense has allowed the second-fewest points to receivers out wide.

Sit ‘Em



Christian Kirk vs. Broncos (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+): Kirk is a tough player to sit, but I'd beware of this week's matchup against CB Patrick Surtain and the Broncos. Their defense has been tough on slot receivers, allowing no touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to the position. Furthermore, Denver has given up just one touchdown and the second-fewest points to wide receivers.



Diontae Johnson at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson has struggled in the stat sheets, failing to score more than 11 fantasy points in four straight games. During that time, he was held to single digits in three contests. His struggles figure to continue against CB Darius Slay and an Eagles defense that's allowed three touchdowns and the fifth-fewest points to opposing perimeter receivers.

Terry McLaurin at Colts (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): McLaurin will be tough to sit after a solid 18-point performance a week ago. However, he does have a tough matchup against the Colts next on the schedule. Their defense has surrendered the fewest points to wideouts, and no perimeter receiver has scored more than 13.9 fantasy points against them. If you start McLaurin, I would temper your expectations.



Allen Robinson vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Robinson is coming off his best game of the season, scoring 17.3 fantasy points before the Rams' bye week. He's still been a disappointment overall, but the last time he faced the Niners, he scored just 2.7 points. San Francisco did give it up to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs receivers last week, but that was an outlier. I'd keep Robinson on the bench.

More Sits

• Rashod Bateman at Buccaneers (Thur. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

• Garrett Wilson vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Darnell Mooney at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)



DFS Fades

• Terry McLaurin at Colts ($6,000)

• Diontae Johnson at Eagles ($5,600)

• Allen Robinson vs. 49ers ($5,200)

