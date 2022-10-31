Packers-Lions Week 9 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Packers are road favorites in Week 9 against the Lions as both teams look to end losing skids.

When the Lions host the Packers in Week 9, both clubs will be seeking to end long losing streaks.

Green Bay started the season 3-1 but has lost four consecutive games. Despite losing, 27-17, on Sunday Night Football to the Bills, the Packers snapped a four-game losing skid against the spread (ATS) by covering as 11-point road underdogs.

On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers encounter a Lions squad that has failed to live up to preseason hype, dropping five straight games. Detroit began the season 4-0 ATS but has burned its backers with a 0-4 ATS skid since the hot start.

After sweeping the season series in 2017 and 2018 (4-0 straight-up), the Lions have lost five of the last six meetings against the Packers. However, Detroit has posted a highly lucrative 8-2 ATS mark over that span.

Packers vs. Lions Odds

Moneyline: Green Bay (-163) | Detroit (+138)

Spread: GB -3 (-110) | DET +3 (-110)

Total: 49 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 6, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Packers Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Packers Against The Spread Record: 3-5

Lions Straight-Up Record: 1-6

Lions Against The Spread Record: 3-4

Bet on Packers-Lions at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

With D’Andre Swift now healthy, the Lions now possess a solid one-two punch with Jamaal Williams. The two backs, who combined for three touchdowns last week against the Dolphins, find a very favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that is surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards (141.3) per game.

As bad as Green Bay has played, losing four consecutive games, Rodgers has posted a solid 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio over that span. The veteran signal-caller has been much maligned this season but should find success against a Lions’ secondary allowing the sixth-most passing yards (266.4).

Despite a solid showing against the Bills, early wagering has strongly backed the Lions. Detroit opened as 3.5-point home underdog but has lost the ‘hook and is now only getting a field goal from oddsmakers.

