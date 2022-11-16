Brazil is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win the 2022 World Cup, followed by Argentina.

The World Cup kicks off this Sunday in Qatar when Ecuador faces the host country in the opening game for Group A.

Normally played in the summer, this year’s event will conclude Dec. 18 to account for weather in the host country. That means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to bet on all types of football this holiday season.

France took home the trophy in 2018, with Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006) rounding out Europe’s recent domination of this tournament.

But is this the year South America comes out on top? Brazil (+350) and Argentina (+500) currently lead the field at SI Sportsbook. If you want to bet on the U.S. to win it all, the payout is a handsome +10000.

Here are the complete odds at SI Sportsbook for the FIFA World Cup winner, as well as the favorites from each group to qualify.

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

2022 World Cup Odds

Brazil +350

Argentina +500

England +700

France +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Netherlands +1400

Portugal +1400

Belgium +1600

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Serbia +6600

Senegal +8000

Switzerland +8000

Mexico +10000

U.S. +10000

Poland +10000

Wales +10000

Canada +15000

Ecuador +15000

Ghana +15000

Morocco +20000

Cameroon +25000

Japan +25000

South Korea +30000

Qatar +25000

Tunisia +30000

Australia +40000

Costa Rica +50000

Iran +500000

Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup Group A Odds to Qualify

Netherlands (-1000)

Senegal (-141)

Ecuador (+100)

Qatar (+400)

2022 World Cup Group B Odds to Qualify

England (-2000)

U.S. (+100)

Wales (+110)

Iran (+300)

2022 World Cup Group C Odds to Qualify

Argentina (-1786)

Mexico (-125)

Poland (+100)

Saudi Arabia (+700)

2022 World Cup Group D Odds to Qualify

France (-1786)

Denmark (-333)

Tunisia (+100)

Australia (+400)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

2022 World Cup Group E Odds to Qualify

Spain (-1613)

Germany (-1000)

Japan (+330)

Costa Rica (+800)

2022 World Cup Group F Odds to Qualify

Belgium (-1000)

Croatia (-250)

Morocco (+200)

Canada (+300)

2022 World Cup Group G Odds to Qualify

Brazil (-1613)

Serbia (-110)

Switzerland (-110)

Cameroon (+350)

2022 World Cup Group H Odds to Qualify

Portugal (-752)

Uruguay (-250)

South Korea (+250)

Ghana (+275)

