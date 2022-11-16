Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Betrayed by Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo Feels Betrayed by Manchester United

2022 World Cup Odds

Brazil is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win the 2022 World Cup, followed by Argentina.

The World Cup kicks off this Sunday in Qatar when Ecuador faces the host country in the opening game for Group A.

Normally played in the summer, this year’s event will conclude Dec. 18 to account for weather in the host country. That means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to bet on all types of football this holiday season.

France took home the trophy in 2018, with Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006) rounding out Europe’s recent domination of this tournament.

But is this the year South America comes out on top? Brazil (+350) and Argentina (+500) currently lead the field at SI Sportsbook. If you want to bet on the U.S. to win it all, the payout is a handsome +10000.

Here are the complete odds at SI Sportsbook for the FIFA World Cup winner, as well as the favorites from each group to qualify.

Sep 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Brazil forward Neymar (10) passes the ball in front of Peru defender Anderson Santamaria (4) during the the second half of the South American Showdown soccer match at Los Angeles Coliseum.

Brazil +350
Argentina +500
England +700
France +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1400
Portugal +1400
Belgium +1600
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Serbia +6600
Senegal +8000
Switzerland +8000
Mexico +10000
U.S. +10000
Poland +10000
Wales +10000
Canada +15000
Ecuador +15000
Ghana +15000
Morocco +20000
Cameroon +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +30000
Qatar +25000
Tunisia +30000
Australia +40000
Costa Rica +50000
Iran +500000
Saudi Arabia +50000

2022 World Cup Group A Odds to Qualify

Netherlands (-1000)
Senegal (-141)
Ecuador (+100)
Qatar (+400)

2022 World Cup Group B Odds to Qualify

England (-2000)
U.S. (+100)
Wales (+110)
Iran (+300)

2022 World Cup Group C Odds to Qualify

Argentina (-1786)
Mexico (-125)
Poland (+100)
Saudi Arabia (+700)

2022 World Cup Group D Odds to Qualify

France (-1786)
Denmark (-333)
Tunisia (+100)
Australia (+400)

Sep 27, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal Argentina goalkeeper Andre Blake (1) with forward Angel Correa (16) during the second half at Red Bull Arena.

2022 World Cup Group E Odds to Qualify

Spain (-1613)
Germany (-1000)
Japan (+330)
Costa Rica (+800)

2022 World Cup Group F Odds to Qualify

Belgium (-1000)
Croatia (-250)
Morocco (+200)
Canada (+300)

2022 World Cup Group G Odds to Qualify

Brazil (-1613)
Serbia (-110)
Switzerland (-110)
Cameroon (+350)

2022 World Cup Group H Odds to Qualify

Portugal (-752)
Uruguay (-250)
South Korea (+250)
Ghana (+275)

