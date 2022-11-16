2022 World Cup Odds
The World Cup kicks off this Sunday in Qatar when Ecuador faces the host country in the opening game for Group A.
Normally played in the summer, this year’s event will conclude Dec. 18 to account for weather in the host country. That means you’ll have plenty of opportunities to bet on all types of football this holiday season.
France took home the trophy in 2018, with Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006) rounding out Europe’s recent domination of this tournament.
But is this the year South America comes out on top? Brazil (+350) and Argentina (+500) currently lead the field at SI Sportsbook. If you want to bet on the U.S. to win it all, the payout is a handsome +10000.
Here are the complete odds at SI Sportsbook for the FIFA World Cup winner, as well as the favorites from each group to qualify.
2022 World Cup Odds
Brazil +350
Argentina +500
England +700
France +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Netherlands +1400
Portugal +1400
Belgium +1600
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Serbia +6600
Senegal +8000
Switzerland +8000
Mexico +10000
U.S. +10000
Poland +10000
Wales +10000
Canada +15000
Ecuador +15000
Ghana +15000
Morocco +20000
Cameroon +25000
Japan +25000
South Korea +30000
Qatar +25000
Tunisia +30000
Australia +40000
Costa Rica +50000
Iran +500000
Saudi Arabia +50000
2022 World Cup Group A Odds to Qualify
Netherlands (-1000)
Senegal (-141)
Ecuador (+100)
Qatar (+400)
2022 World Cup Group B Odds to Qualify
England (-2000)
U.S. (+100)
Wales (+110)
Iran (+300)
2022 World Cup Group C Odds to Qualify
Argentina (-1786)
Mexico (-125)
Poland (+100)
Saudi Arabia (+700)
2022 World Cup Group D Odds to Qualify
France (-1786)
Denmark (-333)
Tunisia (+100)
Australia (+400)
2022 World Cup Group E Odds to Qualify
Spain (-1613)
Germany (-1000)
Japan (+330)
Costa Rica (+800)
2022 World Cup Group F Odds to Qualify
Belgium (-1000)
Croatia (-250)
Morocco (+200)
Canada (+300)
2022 World Cup Group G Odds to Qualify
Brazil (-1613)
Serbia (-110)
Switzerland (-110)
Cameroon (+350)
2022 World Cup Group H Odds to Qualify
Portugal (-752)
Uruguay (-250)
South Korea (+250)
Ghana (+275)
Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter
Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook
More Betting, Fantasy and Soccer:
• Week 11 NFL Spreads, Matchups
• How to Bet on the World Cup
• Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB
• World Cup Preview