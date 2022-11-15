Nine of the 14 home teams are listed as favorites by the oddsmakers on SI Sportsbook in Week 11.

In Week 11 of the NFL, oddsmakers believe home teams will find strong success as SI Sportsbook’s “Perfect 10” contest bettors find a card listing seven home teams as the betting favorite.

Simply backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through ten weeks (four international games) as teams playing in front of their home fans are 81-64-1 (55.9%). Grabbing the points offered by oddsmakers remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs have posted a 83-61-6 Against The Spread (57.6%) mark. Betting on the under for posted game totals offered by oddsmakers has also rewarded bettors with a 86-62-2 (58.1%) record.

After Monday night’s game between the Commanders and Eagles went over the total of 43, the under on all nationally televised primetime games now stands at 19-11-1 (63.3%).

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines!

Sunday, Nov. 20

Jets at Patriots Odds

Records: NYJ (6-3 SU; 6-3 ATS) | NE (5-4 SU; 5-3-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NYJ +3.5 | NE -3.5

Commanders at Texans Odds

Records: WSH (5-5 SU; 5-4-1 ATS)| HOU (1-7-1 SU; 4-4-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: WSH -2.5 | HOU +2.5

Browns at Bills Odds

Records: CLE (3-6 SU; 4-5 ATS) | BUF (6-3 SU; 4-4-1 ATS) |

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CLE +9.5 | BUF -9.5

Rams at Saints Odds

Records: LAR (3-6 SU; 2-6-1 ATS) | NO (3-7 SU; 3-7 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAR +3.5 | NO -3.5

Lions at Giants Odds

Records: DET (3-6 SU; 5-4 ATS) | NYG (7-2 SU; 7-2 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DET +3.5 | NYG -3.5

Bears at Falcons Odds

Records: CHI (3-7 SU; 4-5-1 ATS) | ATL (4-6 SU; 6-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +2.5 | ATL -2.5

Panthers at Ravens Odds

Records: CAR (3-7 SU; 4-6 ATS) | BAL (6-3 SU; 4-4-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CAR +12.5 | BAL -12.5

Eagles at Colts Odds

Records: PHI (8-1 SU; 5-4 ATS) | IND (4-5-1 SU; 4-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: PHI -9.5 | IND +9.5

Raiders at Broncos Odds

Records: LVR (2-7 SU; 3-6 ATS) | DEN (3-6 SU; 3-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR +2.5 | DEN -2.5

Cowboys at Vikings Odds

Records: DAL (6-3 SU; 6-3 ATS) | MIN (8-1 SU; 4-4-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DAL -1.5 | MIN +1.5

Games not included in the Perfect 10 Contest:

Titans vs. Packers: Green Bay -3 | Tennessee +3

Bengals vs. Steelers: Cincinnati -4.5 | Pittsburgh +4.5

Chiefs vs. Chargers: Kansas City -6.5 | Los Angeles +6.5

49ers vs. Cardinals: San Francisco -7.5 | Arizona +7.5

