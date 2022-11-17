The World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar, and SI sportsbook has released odds for who will be the top scorer in this year’s tournament. If you want to get in on the action, here is where the market stands for this year’s Golden Boot.

Harry Kane opens as the favorite at +700 odds. The Tottenham forward won the Golden Boot in 2018 after scoring six goals as England advanced to the World Cup semifinals. Kane is the kind of player a team can’t win without, and it’s unlikely he will be subbed for during this tournament. The longer a player’s team is expected to play, the higher the opportunity to score the most goals. England is a favorite to win it all at 7-1 odds, behind only Argentina and Brazil. If you’re betting on England, you’re likely also betting on Kane for a repeat performance.

The second-best odds belong to Kylian Mbappe (+800), who returns with the reigning World Cup champion French team. Mbappe scored four goals in 2018, but unlike with Kane and England, there are many French players that could take home the honors—or at least score enough goals to prevent Mbappe from scoring the most overall. Mbappe will be competing with teammate Karim Benzema (+1000), who has the third-best odds, and Antoine Griezmann (+4000).

2022 World Cup Golden Boot Odds

Harry Kane +700

Kylian Mbappe +800

Karim Benzema +1000

Lionel Messi +1000

Neymar +1100

Cristiano Ronaldo +1400

Romelu Lukako +1600

Lautaro Martinez +2000

Memphis Depay +2200

Alvaro Morata +2500

Richarlison +2500

Vinicius Junior +2500

Diogo Jota +3300

Gabriel Jesus +3300

Kai Havertz +3300

Paulo Dybala +3300

Raheem Sterling +3300

Antoine Griezmann +4000

Ferran Torres +4000

Kevin De Bruyne +4000

Luis Suarez +4000

Phil Foden +4000

Robert Lewandowski +4000

Serge Gnabry +4000

Aleksandar Mitrovic +5000

Andre Silva +5000

Dusan Vlahovic +5000

Gareth Bale +5000

Julian Alvarez +5000

Leroy Sane +5000

Steven Bergwijn +5000

Thomas Muller +5000

