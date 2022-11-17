2022 World Cup Golden Boot Odds
The World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar, and SI sportsbook has released odds for who will be the top scorer in this year’s tournament. If you want to get in on the action, here is where the market stands for this year’s Golden Boot.
Harry Kane opens as the favorite at +700 odds. The Tottenham forward won the Golden Boot in 2018 after scoring six goals as England advanced to the World Cup semifinals. Kane is the kind of player a team can’t win without, and it’s unlikely he will be subbed for during this tournament. The longer a player’s team is expected to play, the higher the opportunity to score the most goals. England is a favorite to win it all at 7-1 odds, behind only Argentina and Brazil. If you’re betting on England, you’re likely also betting on Kane for a repeat performance.
The second-best odds belong to Kylian Mbappe (+800), who returns with the reigning World Cup champion French team. Mbappe scored four goals in 2018, but unlike with Kane and England, there are many French players that could take home the honors—or at least score enough goals to prevent Mbappe from scoring the most overall. Mbappe will be competing with teammate Karim Benzema (+1000), who has the third-best odds, and Antoine Griezmann (+4000).
Harry Kane +700
Kylian Mbappe +800
Karim Benzema +1000
Lionel Messi +1000
Neymar +1100
Cristiano Ronaldo +1400
Romelu Lukako +1600
Lautaro Martinez +2000
Memphis Depay +2200
Alvaro Morata +2500
Richarlison +2500
Vinicius Junior +2500
Diogo Jota +3300
Gabriel Jesus +3300
Kai Havertz +3300
Paulo Dybala +3300
Raheem Sterling +3300
Antoine Griezmann +4000
Ferran Torres +4000
Kevin De Bruyne +4000
Luis Suarez +4000
Phil Foden +4000
Robert Lewandowski +4000
Serge Gnabry +4000
Aleksandar Mitrovic +5000
Andre Silva +5000
Dusan Vlahovic +5000
Gareth Bale +5000
Julian Alvarez +5000
Leroy Sane +5000
Steven Bergwijn +5000
Thomas Muller +5000
