Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football.



Fabs Top 10 Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley vs. Lions

2. Austin Ekeler vs. Chiefs

3. Derrick Henry at Packers (TNF)

4. Christian McCaffrey at Cardinals

5. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Jets

6. Jonathan Taylor vs. Eagles

7. Joe Mixon at Steelers

8. Alvin Kamara vs. Rams

9. Josh Jacobs at Broncos

10. Dalvin Cook vs. Cowboys



Byes: Buccaneers, Dolphins, Jaguars, Seahawks



Week 11 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week



Antonio Gibson at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson hasn’t been the most reliable fantasy running back, but he can be a viable fantasy starter when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week, as he’ll face a Texans defense that has allowed the most points to running backs. In fact, this unit has allowed 15-plus points to seven backs, including five with over 27 points and four over 30 points in 2022.

Start ‘Em



D’Onta Foreman at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Foreman has posted monster stat lines in two of his last three games, making him mostly matchup-proof at what is a thin position. I'd start him against the Ravens, who have surrendered 12-plus points to six runners, including four who have scored over 17 points. What's more, three backs have beaten them for 14-plus points in three of their last four games.



David Montgomery at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery's numbers haven't been great in recent weeks, as he'd been losing work to Khalil Herbert. However, that won't be the case for the next four weeks, as Herbert has been placed on injured reserve. That leaves Montgomery as the featured back in a plus matchup against an Atlanta defense that's been soft on enemy running backs.

Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Patterson put up a stinker last week, scoring just three points while splitting the workload with Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley. Still, I’d flex him in what is a plus matchup against the Bears. Their defense has surrendered 14 total touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to backs, and six runners have finished with 18-plus points against them.



Devin Singletary vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary is coming off a two-touchdown performance against the Vikings, and an upcoming matchup against the Browns makes him a nice No. 2 back or flex starter. Cleveland's defense has given up the second-most points to running backs, and seven have scored 15-plus points against them, including three with more than 22 fantasy points.

More Starts



• Miles Sanders vs. Colts (1:00 p.m.ET, CBS)

• Brian Robinson at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Isiah Pacheco at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)



DFS Bargains

• D’Onta Foreman at Ravens ($5,900)

• Devin Singletary vs. Browns ($5,800)

• Antonio Gibson at Texans ($5,600)

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week



Najee Harris at Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Harris is coming off his best rushing performance of the season, and he still failed to score double-digit points in a win over the Saints. The former fantasy star isn't getting nearly the targets as a pass catcher compared to his last year, and Jaylen Warren is getting a few more looks in the offense. Against the Bengals, I'd keep Harris on the fantasy sidelines.

Sit ‘Em



James Conner vs. 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): I was dead wrong about Conner last week, as he scored two touchdowns in a win over the Rams. I'd still beware of the veteran this week, as a matchup against the Niners isn't favorable. No back, aside from Christian McCaffrey (Panthers), has scored more than 16.5 points against them, and they've allowed the second-fewest points to runners.



Jamaal Williams at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams continues to lead the Lions backfield in touches, but he's becoming more of a touchdown-dependent player in the last few weeks. In fact, he's scored fewer than 12 points in four of his last five games. He's no more than a flex this week against the Giants, who have allowed just three touchdowns and the seventh-fewest points to runners since Week 7.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Edwards-Helaire has a phenomenal matchup next on the schedule against a Chargers defense that’s been awful against running backs. Here’s the problem … CEH didn’t have even one rushing attempt last week, and his touch share has dropped in six straight weeks (0% last week). If you start a Chiefs back, it should be Isiah Pacheco.



James Robinson at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Robinson scored a touchdown and 13.3 fantasy points in his last game before the Jets bye, earning a near 30% touch share. Still, he remains in a committee with Michael Carter, and this week's game in New England is a tough one. Their defense has allowed just two scores and the fewest fantasy points to opposing runners, so beware of Robinson this week.

More Sits

• Damien Harris vs. Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

• Darrell Henderson at Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

• Kareem Hunt at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)



DFS Fades

• Josh Jacobs at Broncos ($7,500)

• Jamaal Williams at Giants ($6,000)

• Damien Harris vs. Jets ($5,800)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.