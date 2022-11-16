Bengals-Steelers Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bengals get their first shot at the Steelers on Sunday since their surprising Week 1 loss to their division rival.

Cincinnati heads to Pittsburgh as a 5.5-point favorite despite how the season's first meeting unfolded. Joe Burrow turned the ball over five times, and the defending AFC champions dropped a bizarre overtime thriller, 23-20.

These two teams are in very different positions 10 weeks later. The Bengals are battling for postseason position in the crowded AFC, and the Steelers are bringing up the rear in the AFC North. Cincinnati's offense has been clicking and scored a season-high 42 points last time out against the Panthers before its Week 10 bye. Pittsburgh, now quarterbacked by rookie Kenny Pickett, has the second-lowest scoring average in the league (15.6 PPG), and it can't fall back on its defense the way it's been able to in the past.

The Bengals do the bulk of their damage through the air as they average the sixth-most passing yards per game (263) and, in turn, the sixth-most points (25.3). The offense has been operating without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) for the last few weeks. Burrow has relied on Tee Higgins and Tyler Body in his absence, but it was running back Joe Mixon who went off for five touchdowns against Carolina.

Pickett has just two touchdowns on the season to eight interceptions, and he's been sacked six times in each of the last two games. Pittsburgh has a talented crop of pass catchers, but Pickett has struggled to get Diontae Johnson and George Pickens the ball downfield. The Steelers are one of nine NFL teams that average fewer than 200 passing yards per game, and they haven't been able to rely on the ground game for any relief as Najee Harris' efficiency has tailed off after his high-volume rookie year.

Moneyline: Cincinnati (-300) | Pittsburgh (+240)

Spread: CIN -5.5 (+105) | PIT +5.5 (-125)

Total: 41.5 – Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS



Bengals Straight-Up Record: 5-4

Bengals Against The Spread Record: 6-3



Steelers Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Steelers Against The Spread Record: 4-4-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The under (44.5) cashed in the season's first meeting despite it going to overtime. Both teams' games have hit the under more often than not this season. Bengals games have done so 62.5% of the time (3-5-1), and it happens in 66.7% of Steelers games (3-6).

Before the Week 1 game, Cincinnati had won three in a row against Pittsburgh, but before that, the Steelers won 11 consecutive over their AFC North foe.

