Cowboys-Vikings Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Vikings have won seven straight but are small home underdogs in Week 11 against the Cowboys.

The Vikings host the Cowboys this Sunday afternoon. The Vikings are small home underdogs despite leading the NFC North and being tied for the NFL’s best record.

The game total at SI Sportsbook has been set at 47.5.

The Cowboys have been one of the NFL’s better defensive units, allowing only 18.2 points per game (fifth), while the Vikings score 25.1 points per game (eighth). Dallas allows 1.8 touchdowns per game, while the Vikings average three per game.

The Vikings’ defense has been beatable, especially through the air, and they allow 21.3 points per game this year (14th). The Cowboys look better offensively with Dak Prescott healthy, and they are averaging 23.4 points per game this season (11th). Minnesota is allowing a touchdown in 72% of red zone situations, and 2.4 touchdowns per game. Dallas scores 2.7 touchdowns per game this year.

Cowboys vs. Vikings Odds

Moneyline: DALLAS (-118) | MINNESOTA (+100)

Spread: DAL -1 (-110) | MIN +1 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Cowboys Against The Spread Record: 6-3

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 8-1

Vikings Against The Spread Record: 4-4-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Th Cowboys are 6-3 ATS, while the Vikings are 4-4-1. The over has hit in only three Cowboys’ games this year and in four Vikings’ games.

The Cowboys have won three of the four games in which they were favored this year but lost last week as a road favorite against the Packers. The Vikings have won one of the two games in which they were the underdog.

Dallas has won both of the last two head-to-head matchups straight-up, despite being underdogs in both games.

