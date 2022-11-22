Chargers-Cardinals Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Chargers are road favorites against the Cardinals in Week 12. Both teams are coming off losses in Week 11.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers will look to break a two-game losing skid when they head to Arizona to take on the struggling Cardinals.

The Chargers own a perfect 5-0 against the spread (ATS) road mark, and finally have star wideout Keenan Allen back in the fold. Herbert’s top target hauled in five of eight targets for 94 yards last week against the Chiefs. However, the club has once again lost Mike Williams (ankle) after playing just six snaps last week.

Arizona has lost five of its last seven games (2-5 straight-up; 3-4 ATS) and is unsure if Kyler Murray (hamstring) will return in Week 12. Filling in for Murray, backup Colt McCoy has failed to produce solid output, throwing only one touchdown pass. The Cardinals need more on the offensive side of the ball if they have any hopes of keeping pace with Herbert and upsetting the Chargers.

Bettors have found financial success fading the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium as the club has only covered the spread in two of its last 11 home games.

Chargers vs. Cardinals Odds

Moneyline: Chargers (-213) | Cardinals (+175)

Spread: LAC -4.5 (-110) | ARZ +4.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 5-5

Chargers Against The Spread Record: 7-3

Cardinals Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Cardinals Against The Spread Record: 5-6

Bet on Chargers-Cardinals at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Austin Ekeler has been outstanding over the last seven games, scoring 11 touchdowns. The veteran back should find success on the ground against a Cardinals’ run defense that is allowing 4.62 yards per rush to running backs.

James Conner has three rushing touchdowns in his last two games and is poised for more solid production against the Chargers’ 30th-ranked run defense that surrenders 148.4 rushing yards per game. Conner is a solid bet to score against a Los Angeles defense that has allowed 13 touchdowns to running backs.

DeAndre Hopkins is averaging 97.4 receiving yards per game since his return from suspension, but has struggled to find the end zone due to inconsistent quarterback. The star wideout has failed to score in three of his five games yet finds a favorable matchup to score against a Chargers’ defense that has surrendered 16 passing touchdowns this season.

The Chargers are 3-1 SU and ATS against the Cardinals since 2006, and early wagering is backing that trend to continue. The Chargers opened as 2.5-point road favorites but have steamed up to a 4.5-point demand following significant action.

