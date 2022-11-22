Skip to main content
NFL Thanksgiving Day 3-Leg Parlay
NFL Week 12 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Week 12 features six road favorites, while the Chiefs are the biggest favorites when they host the Rams.

Oddsmakers believe home teams will find mixed results in Week 12 as SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest features only five home favorites.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 11 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as home teams are 85-72-1 (54.1%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain an 89-69-6 (56.3%) against the spread (ATS mark. Betting on the under has also rewarded bettors with a 92-70-2 (56.8%) record.

After Monday night’s game between the 49ers and Cardinals went over the total of 43.5, the under  is 19-14-1 (57.6%) in all nationally televised prime-time games.

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Sunday!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns Odds

Records: TB (5-5 SU; 3-6-1 ATS) | CLE (3-7 SU; 4-6 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TB -0.5 | CLE +0.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

Records: CIN (6-4 SU; 7-3 ATS)| TEN (7-3 SU; 8-2 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CIN -1.5 | TEN +1.5

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Odds

Records: HOU (1-8-1 SU; 4-5-1 ATS) | MIA (7-3 SU; 5-5 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: HOU +11.5 | MIA -11.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds

Records: BAL (7-3 SU; 4-5-1 ATS) | JAX (3-7 SU; 3-6-1 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: BAL -3.5 | JAX +3.5

Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets Odds

Records: CHI (3-8 SU; 4-6-1 ATS) | NYJ (6-4 SU; 6-4 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +4.5| NYJ -4.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Odds

Records: ATL (5-6 SU; 7-4 ATS) | WSH (6-5 SU; 6-4-1 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ATL +3.5 | WSH -3.5

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

Records: DEN (3-7 SU; 3-7 ATS) | CAR (3-8 SU; 5-6 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN -2.5 | CAR +2.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

Records: LAC (5-5 SU; 7-3 ATS) | ARZ (4-7 SU; 5-6 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC -2.5 | ARZ +2.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Records: LVR (3-7 SU; 4-6 ATS) | SEA (6-4 SU; 6-4 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR +3.5 | SEA -3.5

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Odds

Records: NO (4-7 SU; 4-7 ATS) | SF (6-4 SU; 5-5 ATS)
Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox
PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NO +8.5 | SF -8.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
Giants-Cowboys Best Bet
Patriots-Vikings Best Bet
Bills-Lions Best Bet
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Week 12 Power Rankings

