NFL Week 12 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Week 12 features six road favorites, while the Chiefs are the biggest favorites when they host the Rams.

Oddsmakers believe home teams will find mixed results in Week 12 as SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest features only five home favorites.

Blindly backing home teams has been profitable for bettors through 11 weeks (five international games plus one neutral site game) as home teams are 85-72-1 (54.1%) straight-up (SU). Grabbing the points remains the lucrative way to invest as underdogs maintain an 89-69-6 (56.3%) against the spread (ATS mark. Betting on the under has also rewarded bettors with a 92-70-2 (56.8%) record.

After Monday night’s game between the 49ers and Cardinals went over the total of 43.5, the under is 19-14-1 (57.6%) in all nationally televised prime-time games.

Let’s take a quick look at the contest lines for Sunday!

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Records: TB (5-5 SU; 3-6-1 ATS) | CLE (3-7 SU; 4-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: TB -0.5 | CLE +0.5

Records: CIN (6-4 SU; 7-3 ATS)| TEN (7-3 SU; 8-2 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CIN -1.5 | TEN +1.5

Records: HOU (1-8-1 SU; 4-5-1 ATS) | MIA (7-3 SU; 5-5 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: HOU +11.5 | MIA -11.5

Records: BAL (7-3 SU; 4-5-1 ATS) | JAX (3-7 SU; 3-6-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: BAL -3.5 | JAX +3.5

Records: CHI (3-8 SU; 4-6-1 ATS) | NYJ (6-4 SU; 6-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: CHI +4.5| NYJ -4.5

Records: ATL (5-6 SU; 7-4 ATS) | WSH (6-5 SU; 6-4-1 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: ATL +3.5 | WSH -3.5

Records: DEN (3-7 SU; 3-7 ATS) | CAR (3-8 SU; 5-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: DEN -2.5 | CAR +2.5

Records: LAC (5-5 SU; 7-3 ATS) | ARZ (4-7 SU; 5-6 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LAC -2.5 | ARZ +2.5

Records: LVR (3-7 SU; 4-6 ATS) | SEA (6-4 SU; 6-4 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: LVR +3.5 | SEA -3.5

Records: NO (4-7 SU; 4-7 ATS) | SF (6-4 SU; 5-5 ATS)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

PERFECT 10 CONTEST LINE: NO +8.5 | SF -8.5

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

