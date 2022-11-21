Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown against the Giants at home on Thanksgiving.

Two NFC East rivals face off for the Thanksgiving afternoon game in Dallas as the Cowboys (7-3) host the Giants (7-3) at AT&T Stadium.

Both teams have identical records but the Cowboys are heavy home favorites. The Giants are coming off an upset loss at home versus the Lions, who are now 4-6, while the Cowboys are coming off a monster win versus the Vikings, handing them only their second loss of the season in a 40-3 trouncing.

The Cowboys defeated the Giants, 23-16, in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium. The Cowboys did not have Dak Prescott in that game, but they ran ball very successfully with Cooper Rush under center.

Here is where the market currently stands for Thursday’s clash.

Moneyline: Giants (+310) | Cowboys (-400)

Giants (+310) | Cowboys (-400) Spread: Giants +7.5 (+105) | Cowboys +7.5 (-125)

Giants +7.5 (+105) | Cowboys +7.5 (-125) Total: 44.5 - Over (-118) | Under (+100)

44.5 - Over (-118) | Under (+100) Date: Nov. 24, 2022 | 4:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Giants Straight-Up Record: 7-3

Giants Against the Spread Record: 7-3



Cowboys Straight-Up Record: 7-3

Cowboys Against the Spread Record: 7-3

The Giants have exceeded all expectations this year and will need to win this one to get their momentum back on track. They will be without rookie wideout Wan’Dale Robinson, who suffered a torn ACL on Sunday, and they are operating with a decimated wide receiver crew. However, running back Saquon Barkley has been excellent this season - minus Sunday’s outlier versus the Lions - and Daniel Jones has been an efficient game manager and very good runner.

The Giants averaged 20.5 points per game this year (21st), while allowing 20.4 (13th), mostly due to a soft run defense that is allowing 136 rushing yards per game. Unfortunately for the Giants, the Cowboys have a one-two punch in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who combined for five touchdowns versus the Vikings.

The Cowboys boast the league’s best defense that is allowing only 16.7 (first) points per game this year. The offense has exploded again with Prescott looking fully healthy, and after starting slowly the team’s 25.1 points per game ranks seventh in the NFL. Though the Dallas defense is the stingiest in the league, the Cowboys can be beaten on the ground as they are also allowing 136 rushing yards per game. Barkley and Jones (who rushed for 79 yards in Week 3) will likely lead the charge Thursday.

The Cowboys have won four of the five games in which they were favored this year, while the Giants have won five of the six games in which they were the underdogs.

Dallas and New York are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) and the under has cashed in 70% of both teams’ games.

Both teams are likely auditioning to sign Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday.

I’m going to go ahead and buy the hook for the home team with Thanksgiving Day energy. The Cowboys are trending in the better direction on both sides of the ball and the home crowd energy should lift them to a decisive victory that would guarantee an advantage should the Cowboys and Giants end up with identical records.

(Note: should Micah Parsons be ruled out for this game, only play this up to 7)

BET: Cowboys -7.5 (-125)

