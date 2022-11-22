World Cup Betting Preview: England vs. USA

Skip to main content
USMNT Can’t Hold Lead Over Wales in World Cup Opener
The United States are heavy underdogs in what may be their defining match of the 2022 World Cup.

SI Sportsbook has released the market for Friday's Group B matchup between USA and England.

England is the heavy favorite after dominating Iran 6-2 on Monday. England cruised to a 3-0 lead before halftime, with Bukaya Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Raheem Sterling all getting in on the scoring action. England was able to substitute players and get key players Harry Maguire, Saka, Sterling, and Harry Kane some extra rest before Friday's matchup with the USA.

The USA fought a tough battle but walked away with a draw vs. Wales on Monday. Despite dominating the first half, they had little to show for it. The USA controlled 66% of the possession in the first half and had 103 touches in the attacking third to Wales' 20. Despite this control, they only took three shots on goal, scoring on a 36-yard shot from Timothy Weah. Unfortunately, they did not have another opportunity for 39 minutes, and in the end, Gareth Bale's penalty shot for Wales tied it 1-1, and both teams settled for the draw.

The USA will need to do much more when they have possession to take down this dominant England club. But if they can pull it off, the payout would be handsome.

Harry Kane wearing the captain's armband before England's game against Iran

England vs. USA Odds

Location: Al Bayt Stadium
Total: 2.5 – Over: (-118) | Under: 2.5 (-118)
Game Info: Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | Fox and Telemundo

Match oddsEngland -188 | Tie +290 | USA +460

England is -699 to win Group B.
USA is +600 to win Group B.

