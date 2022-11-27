The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) visit the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) this week for Monday Night Football. The Colts, under new head coach Jeff Saturday and with Matt Ryan back under center, are favored by 2.5 points at SI Sportsbook. The Steelers will go to battle with Kenny Pickett at quarterback and are expected to have 2021 Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt back to make things tough on Ryan.

The game total is set at only 39.5, and both of these teams are bottom-five in the league offensively. However, there are still some player props we will be looking at to go over. Life is too short to take the under!

Here are four player props worth considering for Monday night’s tilt.

Najee Harris has back-to-back games with 90-plus yards. Sam Greene/USA Today Sports Network

Najee Harris over 62.5 rushing yards (-125)

Harris has now logged back-to-back games with 90-plus yards. He carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards and two scores last week, and he should have all the carries this week with Jaylen Warren ruled out for Monday night’s contest. The Colts are allowing 112 rushing yards per game this season, though they have been better of late, allowing only 61.5 per game across the last four. It’s close, but I like Harris for the over.

Parris Campbell over 43.5 receiving yards (-120)

In Matt Ryan's last four starts, Parris Campbell has a 24.1% target share, and has averaged 9.5 targets per game. He had 57 or more yards in each of those games, and the Steelers allow a league-leading 202 receiving yards per game this season. Assuming Watt doesn’t sack Ryan too many times, Campbell should exceed this player prop.

Michael Pittman Jr. over 65.5 receiving yards (-120)

Pittman has also been far better with Ryan under center with a 26.7% target share, 33.1% air yard share. He’s averaging 67.8 yards per game this season, and this matchup is in his favor vs. a generous Pittsburgh secondary that is allowing 9.12 yards per target.

Matt Ryan over 1.5 passing TDs (+110)

The Steelers have allowed a league leading 21 passing touchdowns in just 10 games played. That’s more than two TDs per game on average, and though Ryan seems to have an allergy to the end zone, this is the week he could toss a couple.

