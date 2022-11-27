Skip to main content
Bills Win Thanksgiving Thriller Over Lions
Bills Win Thanksgiving Thriller Over Lions

In this story:

Pittsburgh Steelers
Indianapolis Colts
The Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) are road dogs vs. the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) with the game total set at 39.5 for Monday Night Football.

The Colts are 1-1 with new head coach Jeff Saturday and they nearly upset the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Matt Ryan has regained his role as starting quarterback and he has been effective with a 73.3% completion rate across the last two games. Jonathan Taylor looks healthy and has played 85% of the snaps since Saturday took the reins.

The Steelers are struggling but Kenny Pickett is looking better each week. George Pickens looks like the new WR1, and Najee Harris has logged back-to-back 90-plus-yard games. T.J. Watt is expected to be back for Monday, and that should help the Steelers stay competitive in this game.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan talks with new Colts head coach Jeff Saturday.

The combination of quarterback Matt Ryan and head coach Jeff Saturday has been solid for the Colts the last two weeks.

Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook:

  • Moneyline: Steelers (+120) | Colts (-143)
  • Spread: Steelers +2.5 (-110) | Colts -2.5 (-110)
  • Total: 39.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Offensively, neither team is lighting up the scoreboard. The Colts are scoring an average of 15.7 points per game. Only the Denver Broncos have scored fewer this season. The Steelers are scoring 17 points per game (28th).

Defensively, the Colts have the advantage. The Colts are allowing only 20 points per game (11th), while the Steelers are allowing 24.4 (26th).

The Steelers allow an average of 272 passing yards per game (second-most), which should be great for Ryan and weapons Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell. Conversely, the Colts allow only 194 passing yards per game (sixth-fewest), so Pickett is unlikely to have a big day.

The Colts have allowed the 12th-fewest rushing yards per game, while the Steelers have allowed only 103.4 (seventh).

The Steelers have lost six of the eight games in which they were underdogs.

The Colts have won only one game of the five in which they were favored.

The Steelers are 4-5-1 ATS.

The Colts are 5-6 ATS.

Pittsburgh has gone under in six of 10 games this season.

Indianapolis has gone under in nine of 11 this season.

The Pick:Colts -2.5

