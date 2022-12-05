World Cup Quarterfinals: Netherlands-Argentina Odds and Betting Preview

Lionel Messi and Argentina are favored to advance, but the Dutch pose a serious threat.

A trip to the World Cup semifinals is on the line Friday when Netherlands and Argentina meet for the first time since 2014.

Netherlands defeated the U.S. men’s national team 3-1 in the Round of 16 on Saturday after advancing from Group A. The Dutch have yet to lose so far in the tournament, and their most recent result was their most dominant.

Argentina got past Australia 2-1 over the weekend to advance to this point and the lone score it let up in that match was an own goal. Argentina won Group C, but suffered a surprising upset in group play against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports

Argentina has been dominant defensively thus far. It’s allowed three goals in four matches and pitched two shutouts (Mexico and Poland). The offense hasn’t been lacking, either. Argentina has scored twice in each of their three victories, having been held to one goal in the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi netted his third goal of the Cup against Australia in his 1,000th career match.

Netherlands has yielded just two goals in four matches and had two shutouts in group play. Its three goals against the U.S. were the most it scored in the Cup and Cody Gakpo netted his third goal in that match.

Below are the current odds for the match, which Argentina is favored to win.

Netherlands vs. Argentina World Cup Odds

Moneyline: Netherlands (+250) | Tie (+215) | Argentina (+120)

Netherlands (+250) | Tie (+215) | Argentina (+120) Spread: NED +1 (-150) | Tie (+260) | ARG -1 (+333)

NED +1 (-150) | Tie (+260) | ARG -1 (+333) Total: 0.5 – O (-1613) | U (+650); 1.5 – O (-250) | U (+160); 2.5 – O (+130) | U (-188)

0.5 – O (-1613) | U (+650); 1.5 – O (-250) | U (+160); 2.5 – O (+130) | U (-188) Game Info: Dec. 9, 2022 | 2 p.m. ET | Fox

Argentina has the third-best odds to win the Cup (+500) behind Brazil (+225) and France (+400) at SI Sportsbook. The Netherlands (+1400) is tied for the sixth-best odds to win it with Portugal. Argentina last won the Cup in 1986 and the Netherlands has never won it.

Croatia, after defeating Japan Monday, will play the winner of Brazil and South Korea. The winner of that match will play the victor between Argentina and Netherlands in the semifinals.

