College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia
Georgia Favored Over Ohio State in College Football Playoff Semifinal

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Undefeated Georgia is the favorite to win the national championship and a 6.5-point favorite against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Bulldogs are a perfect 13-0 for the first time in program history and won their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday against LSU and have earned the 1-seed. Georgia is a prohibitive -150 favorite to win the national title.

Ohio State (11-1), despite not playing in a conference championship game, has the third-best odds (+350) and earned the 4-seed. USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game opened up a path for the Buckeyes to have a shot to win the national title.

These teams will clash in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The winner faces the TCU-Michigan winner.

Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Semifinal Odds

  • Spread: Ohio State +6.5 (-110) | Georgia -6.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State (+188) | Georgia (-250)
  • Total: 60.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)
  • Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett raises the SEC Championship MVP trophy after a victory against LSU.

Ohio State could be getting a break by not having to face Michigan again after suffering a 45-23 home loss two weeks ago.

Instead, the Buckeyes get the heavily favored Bulldogs and their top aerial attack and the nation’s top-scoring defense. Ohio State has averaged 44.5 points per game this season, second only to the Tennessee, but Georgia’s stingy defense has only allowed 12.8 points per game, second only to Illinois.

