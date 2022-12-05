Undefeated Georgia is the favorite to win the national championship and a 6.5-point favorite against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Bulldogs are a perfect 13-0 for the first time in program history and won their first SEC Championship since 2017 on Saturday against LSU and have earned the 1-seed. Georgia is a prohibitive -150 favorite to win the national title.

Ohio State (11-1), despite not playing in a conference championship game, has the third-best odds (+350) and earned the 4-seed. USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game opened up a path for the Buckeyes to have a shot to win the national title.

These teams will clash in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The winner faces the TCU-Michigan winner.

Ohio State vs. Georgia CFP Semifinal Odds

Spread: Ohio State +6.5 (-110) | Georgia -6.5 (-118)

Ohio State +6.5 (-110) | Georgia -6.5 (-118) Moneyline: Ohio State (+188) | Georgia (-250)

Ohio State (+188) | Georgia (-250) Total : 60.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110)

: 60.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 31 | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga.

Ohio State could be getting a break by not having to face Michigan again after suffering a 45-23 home loss two weeks ago.

Instead, the Buckeyes get the heavily favored Bulldogs and their top aerial attack and the nation’s top-scoring defense. Ohio State has averaged 44.5 points per game this season, second only to the Tennessee, but Georgia’s stingy defense has only allowed 12.8 points per game, second only to Illinois.

