College Football Playoff Preview: TCU Meets Michigan, Ohio State Takes On Georgia

Michigan Favored Over TCU in College Football Playoff Semifinal

Michigan is favored by more than a touchdown against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

In this story:

Michigan Wolverines
TCU Horned Frogs

Undefeated Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31.

The Wolverines (13-0) earned the 2-seed after winning the Big Ten championship against Purdue. They own +275 odds at SI Sportsbook to to win the national title, trailing only reigning national champion and top-ranked Georgia.

TCU (12-1) is the 3-seed and enters suffered its first loss in the Big 12 championship game against Kansas State in overtime. The Horned Frogs, despite being the 3-seed, have the longest odds among the four remaining teams at +1100.

The two teams will meet in the Fiesta Bowl and the winner will face the winner of Georgia against Ohio State. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites.

TCU vs. Michigan CFP Semifinal Odds

  • Spread: TCU +8.5 (-110) | Michigan -8.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: TCU (+250) | Michigan (-376)
  • Total: 59.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)
  • Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.
Michigan and TCU are closely matched offensively, with TCU scoring 40.3 (sixth) points per game and Michigan averaging 40.1 (seventh).

TCU, though, will have a tough time competing versus a Michigan team that is only allowing 13.4 points per game (fourth). Sonny Dykes has exceeded all expectations in his first year in Fort Worth and TCU’s +1100 odds are enticing.

The Horned Frogs had an impressive season despite losing to Kansas State, beating five ranked teams and boasting a top offense led by quarterback Max Duggan.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

