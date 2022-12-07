Week 14 of the NFL kicks off on Thursday night with a showdown between the Raiders and the Rams. As fantasy football managers attempt to secure playoff berths in their leagues, player proposition bettors are searching for which skill position players pose as solid investments.



Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams, Daniel Carlson, Cam Akers and Van Jefferson will be employed in most fantasy leagues as managers deal with six teams on bye in Week 14 (Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers and Saints).



Fantasy managers will lack the opportunity to start several highly regarded skill position players as Matthew Stafford (neck), Cooper Kupp (ankle), and Allen Robinson II (foot) have all been placed on injured reserve. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams are also expected to be without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle) for the second straight game.

The Raiders, who rank ninth in scoring averaging 24.3 points per game, should find success against a Rams defense that has surrendered 26-plus points in four consecutive games.



If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your fantasy team to surpass their projections to score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable ROI.



After coming up just short in many player prop wagers over the last several weeks, it is time for a big bounce back!



Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted two skill position players to outperform the oddsmakers' expectations.



Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr OVER 246.5 Passing Yards (-110)



Derek Carr, who ranks eighth in passing yards (2,980), finds an enticing matchup against a Rams defense that has been torched by Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith over the last two weeks. Carr has raised his level of play over his last five games averaging 271.8 passing yards per game while throwing 11 touchdowns over that stretch. The savvy veteran finds an enticing matchup against a Rams defense that has surrendered an average of 315.7 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks over the last three games. Respected money is investing, that without Donald in the lineup, Carr will have the time to exploit a Rams secondary that has allowed six opposing quarterbacks to eclipse this projection 50% of the time this season (6/12 games).

Derek Carr OVER 1.5 Touchdowns (-118)



Respected money has made Carr a 'double-pop' investment targeting his total touchdown passes market listed at 1.5 yards juiced to the over at odds of -118. The veteran signal-caller has thrown 2-plus touchdowns in five consecutive games, and a deeper dive reveals that he has posted solid production away from the Las Vegas strip this season. Uncovering that 65% of his touchdown passes (13/20) have been on the road, it makes sense to expect that trend to continue on Thursday night against a Rams defense missing Aaron Donald.

Josh Jacobs OVER 19.5 Receiving Yards (-110)



Josh Jacobs, who leads the NFL in rushing (1,303 yards), finds a difficult matchup on the ground against a Rams defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (96.7). Since Week 9, Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing running back more than 69 yards on the ground while not allowing a 100-yard rusher all season. However, the talented back, averaging 160.7 rushing yards over his last three games, has also shown his prowess in the passing game, hauling in 11 of 13 targets for 131 yards. The Rams have already allowed eight opposing running backs to surpass this projection this season. The most comparable player among the group is Christian McCaffrey, who posted 89 and 55 yards in two games against Los Angeles this season. Look for Jacobs, who ranks sixth among all running backs in receiving yards (331) and seventh in receptions (42), to succeed in the passing game in Week 14.

