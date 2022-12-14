The Seahawks (7-6) host the 49ers (9-4) for Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The surging Niners have a chance to clinch the NFC West with a victory, and they are favored by 3.5 points at SI Sportsbook. The game total is set at 43.5.

Both teams have strong offenses that are top eight in the NFL in points scored but the biggest differences between these teams is quality of their defensive units. San Francisco’s is the best the league, while the Seahawks rank in the bottom three.

There’s a lot on the line as the 49ers, who will be led by their third starting quarterback this year in Brock Purdy and aim to push their win streak to seven. The Seahawks will be looking to get back on track and help their playoff chances.

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is out for this game, while Kenneth Walker Jr. is expected to play for Seattle.

Here are some player props to consider for this week’s matchup.

Christian McCaffrey over 36.5 receiving yards (-118)

Christian McCaffrey has exceeded this prop in three of the last five games, and a matchup with a Seattle defense that has allowed a league-high 85.7% catch rate to running backs this season looks juicy. While Seattle is allowing an average of 45 receiving yards per game to running backs, San Francisco is now also down a receiver in Samuel. All of this adds up to play the over on CMC’s receiving prop no matter whether it is Purdy or Josh Johnson at quarterback.

Brandon Aiyuk over 51.5 receiving yards (-118)

Brandon Aiyuk has gone over this number in eight of 13 games this season, including in Week 2 versus Seattle when he caught five passes for 63 yards. He had 57 yards last week with Purdy at quarterback versus the Buccaneers, and Samuel’s absence leaves extra targets for McCaffrey, Aiyuk and George Kittle.

Geno Smith under 241.5 passing yards (-120)

The 49ers have been excellent versus the pass this year, allowing quarterback an average of only 230 passing yards per game. Smith was limited to only 197 yards in Week 2 and with Walker expected to be back, Seattle should also lean on the run game. Geno Smith may have to throw more if the Niners jump out to a big lead, but I just don’t trust him to have a big game versus this San Francisco unit.

Tyler Lockett over 63.5 receiving yards (-125)

Not only has Tyler Lockett caught a touchdown pass in six straight games, he’s exceeded this receiving yards prop in four of the last six games. He’s commanding a 30.4% air yards share, while averaging 69 receiving yards per game. Lockett burned San Francisco for 107 yards on 11 targets in Week 2, so let’s root for the over Thursday night.

