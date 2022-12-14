A best bet for Thursday night’s NFC West matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks. The 49ers are small road favorites.

The 49ers (9-4) face the Seahawks (7-6) in Week 15 with the chance to clinch the NFC West title on Thursday Night Football. The 49ers own a six-game win streak, while the Seahawks have lost three of the last four. Seattle is 3-3 at home this year, while the Niners are 3-3 on the road. San Francisco is 4-0 within the division, while the Seahawks are 3-1 with the only loss coming at San Francisco in Week 2.

A lot has changed for the 49ers since that Week 2 win. San Francisco is now using its third starting quarterback this season and Brock Purdy should get the honors again Thursday night after an impressive start versus the Buccaneers on Sunday. Purdy tossed a pair of scores and also ran one in to defeat Tom Brady’s team, 35-7.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, Deebo Samuel suffered a high-ankle sprain and is sidelined for at least three weeks. Receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle are likely to pick up many of Samuel’s targets Thursday, while versatile back Christian McCaffrey will continue to shine in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Spread: San Francisco -3.5 (+100) | Seattle +3.5 (-118)

San Francisco -3.5 (+100) | Seattle +3.5 (-118) Moneyline: SF (-188) | SEA (+155)

SF (-188) | SEA (+155) Total: 43.5– Over (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110)

43.5– Over (-110) | Under 44.5 (-110) Game Info: Dec. 15, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime

49ers Straight-Up Record: 9-4

49ers Against the Spread Record: 8-5

Rams Straight-Up Record: 7-6

Rams Against the Spread Record: 6–7

The Niners have succeeded no matter who is handling the ball, with much of that credit going to their tough defense. San Francisco has allowed only a league-best 15.2 points per game this year. In Week 2, Seattle scored only a single touchdown.

San Francisco has scored the eighth-most points per game this year (24.4) despite many changes, including losing Eli Mitchell to injury and trading Jeff Wilson, Jr. to the Dolphins. The 49ers should have success versus a Seattle defense that is struggling, allowing an average of 25.7 points per game (30th). San Francisco is scoring 2.8 touchdowns per game, while Seattle is allowing even more (3.0).

Geno Smith and the Seahawks got off to a roaring start, causing many to ask if Geno was always better than Russell Wilson. Smith’s 71.5% completion rate ranks first among active starters and his 106.8 passer rating ranks third behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both rank as top receivers with each tallying at least 869 receiving yards this year. Kenneth Walker Jr. has had an excellent rookie season and should be available after practicing in full Tuesday. Walker’s nine rushing touchdowns are tied for sixth in the NFL.

Seattle’s offense has scored the sixth-most points per game this year (26.3). The trouble is that San Francisco is allowing a league-best 286.6 total yards per game. While Seattle averages three touchdown per game, San Francisco allows only 1.8.

San Francisco’s games have gone over the points total six times, while Seattle’s have gone over eight times.

These are two teams trending in the opposite direction and despite the changes in personnel in San Francisco, I’m willing to buy the hook.

BET: San Francisco -3.5 (+100)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.