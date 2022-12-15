Skip to main content
SI Sportsbook's Perfect 10 Breakdown: Week 15
Troy-UTSA Cure Bowl Odds, Lines, Spread and Betting Preview

No. 25 UTSA is a small favorite against No. 24 Troy in the Cure Bowl on Saturday.

UTSA Roadrunners
Troy Trojans
One of the juiciest matchups of the 2022-23 college football bowl season takes place Friday as No. 25 Troy and No. 24 UTSA face off in the Cure Bowl.

The Trojans are small favorites over the Roadrunners in this battle of 11-2 teams that both carry 10-game win streaks into this matchup.

This game has caught the eyes of bettors since Troy ranks third with its 10-3 against the spread (ATS) record, trailing only Tulane and Oregon State.

This is a classic matchup pitting a strong offense against a great defense.

UTSA ranks 12th with its 38.7 points per game, while Troy ranks eighth by allowing 17.5 points per game. The Trojans held opponents to 32 points or less in each game this season and have yielded at least 20 points to just one of its last nine opponents. The Roadrunners scored at least 30 points in all but one game.

Troy vs. UTSA Cure Bowl Odds

  • Spread: Troy +1.5 (-118) | UTSA -1.5 (-110)
  • Moneyline: Troy (-105) | UTSA (-125)
  • Total: 56 – Over (-110) | Under (-118)
  • Game Info: Dec. 16, 2022 | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: Exploria Stadium | Orlando, Fla.

Troy Straight-Up Record: 11-2
Troy Against the Spread Record: 10-3

UTSA Straight-Up Record: 11-2
UTSA Against the Spread Record: 7-6

Odds and Betting Insight

While Troy’s ATS prowess is well-documented, UTSA is no pushover with its 7-6 mark.

The Roadrunners’ offense led to eight of their 13 games going over the projection, while the Trojans’ defense led to the under cashing in seven of 13 games.

Troy has won, covered and cashed the over in each of its last three games.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.

