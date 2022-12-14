Top Five College Football Games to Bet on to Close Out 2022

These five college football games should draw the attention of bettors to close out 2022.

The bowl season is a glorious one for bettors.

Starting Dec. 16, there are games almost every day and it provides the perfect complement to the NFL, NBA and college basketball regular-season action.

One of the beautiful things about bowl season is the matchups and how they can pit different teams with contrasting styles. You can get a high-scoring team from the Big 12 facing a Big Ten defensive power. Or maybe it’s a smaller school looking for an historical upset against an established SEC power.

All the matchups create betting goodness and hopefully your bankrolls finish in the green. Here are the top five bowl games to bet to close out 2022.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and the Buckeyes have a New Year’s Eve date with Georgia in the first round of the college Football Playoff. Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dec. 16

Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA

Let’s start with the second bowl game of the season: Troy vs. UTSA.

Not only does this game feature a pair of top 25 teams from non-power five conferences, but Troy’s 10-3 against the spread (ATS) mark ranks third in the country. UTSA owns a 7-6 ATS record but it’s Troy’s prowess that stands out.

The combination of Troy’s incredible ATS season and two feisty programs makes for what should be a great way to kick off the bowl season.

Troy is favored by two points but is just 5-3 this year as a favorite.

Dec. 28

Holiday Bowl: North Carolina vs. Oregon

Everyone loves points. And it’s fun to bet on high over/unders.

The North Carolina-Oregon matchup has the highest total at SI Sportsbook of any bowl game at 70.5. These teams averaged 74.7 points this season with Ducks tallying 39.7 per game and the Tar Heels countering with 35 points.

This game should be quite exciting and feature plenty of scoring opportunities. Oregon is favored by 14 points.

North Carolina games cashed the over seven of 13 times, while Oregon has done so in 12 games. It’s not a guarantee these two will hit the over, but this game will be fun to watch with such a high projection for bettors to consider when wagering.

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

We’re going to go to the other extreme with this matchup that pits two teams whose games often hit the under.

Iowa vs. Kentucky has an almost mind-blowing over/under of 31 points at SI Sportsbook. Yes, 31 points. It’s the lowest of any bowl game.

And we don’t blame you if you take the under here.

Kentucky games have gone under the total 11 out of 12 times this season, the most of any team in the nation. Iowa is not much better, with the under cashing in eight of 12 games. These teams do not play in many high-scoring games.

This game could be a tough one for bettors and the Hawkeyes are two-point favorites.

Dec. 31

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan

The Big Ten champion and the Big 12 runner-up clash when second-ranked Michigan and third-ranked TCU meet in the Fiesta Bowl.

This is the less exciting matchup of the two CFP semifinals but it should be an intriguing matchup. TCU has played so many close games all season long and has found a way to win all but one of them. Michigan has dominated opponents all season long but will be playing without star running back Blake Corum.

Michigan is a 7.5-point favorite at SI Sportsbook, a tantalizing line because of the hook. Bettors have to think twice before laying more than a touchdown.

Dec. 31

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

The Georgia-Ohio State matchup may just be the most exciting bowl matchup this season due to the future NFL talent taking the field.

Ohio State is stocked with ridiculous offensive playmakers and potential No. 1 draft pick C.J. Stroud. Georgia’s uber-talented defense will match the Buckeyes but it also has offensive stars like Brock Bowers who can put up points.

This game will be a great clash of an elite offense against an elite defense and Georgia is favored by 6.5 points at SI Sportsbook.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.