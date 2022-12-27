Duke's Mayo Bowl Odds, Spread and Picks: NC State vs. Maryland

NC State has covered the spread in five of their last seven games but Maryland is looking to pull off an upset in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland will take on No. 23 North Carolina State in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

North Carolina State finished 3-2 straight-up but just 2-3 against the spread down the stretch of the regular season. The Wolfpack head into the Mayo Bowl on a high note after upsetting in-state rival North Carolina 30-27 in the regular season finale as 6.5-point road underdogs.

Maryland, who went 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS over their final four games of the regular season, head into the showdown with the Wolfpack while coming off their most dominant win of the year. The Terrapins ended a three-game losing skid when they shut out Rutgers 37-0 as 14.5-point home favorites.

Mayo Bowl Odds, Moneyline, Spread: North Carolina State vs. Maryland

Spread: Maryland +1 (-110) | NC State -1 (-110)

Moneyline: Maryland (-105) | NC State (-115)

Total: 46– Over (-110) | Under 36 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: MD 39% | NCST 61%

Game Info: Dec. 30, 2022 | 12 p.m. ET | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

NC State vs. Maryland Betting Breakdown

The line has bounced around since the opener in favor of Maryland as a 1.5-point favorite against No. 23 North Carolina State at SI Sportsbook before settling with the Wolfpack as a 1-point favorite.

The Wolfpack could roll out third-string quarterback Ben Finley if backup MJ Morris (lower-body) isn’t able to return to the lineup. Finley shined in the club’s regular-season finale throwing for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 double overtime upset victory over North Carolina.

NC State will be without the services of star wideout Devin Carter (406 yards, two touchdowns). Carter opted-out of the game and entered the 2023 NFL Draft. The junior wide receiver was instrumental in the victory over the Tar Heels hauling in six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,787 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, but he will not have some of his best options in the passing game. Rakim Jarrett (471 yards, 3 touchdowns) and Jacob Copeland (376 yards, 2 touchdowns) have both opted out.

The Terrapins were also hit hard by nearly a dozen players entering the transfer portal. One of those players is starting tight end CJ Dippre who averaged 10.5 yards per reception while finishing among the team leaders in receiving touchdowns (3).

Expect the Terrapins to lean heavily on their ground attack led by two outstanding freshmen Roman Hemby (924 yards, 10 touchdowns) and Antwain Littleton II (370 yards, 6 touchdowns).

Maryland ranks 58th in the country in scoring, averaging 29.2 points per game, while North Carolina State is ranked 86th averaging 25.3 points per game.

Respected money in Vegas believes Dave Doeren will have his squad primed for a second consecutive big effort against a Maryland offense that is missing too many key offensive weapons.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl Best Bet:

Bet: NC State Moneyline -105

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.