Maryland Does Mayo Taste Test Ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. NC State

Ahead of an upcoming date with NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, a host of Maryland players took a break from preparing for gameday to see if they can help decide the outcome of another intense competition.

With just under a week to go until their bowl game on Dec. 30, the Terrapins shared a hilarious video on social media Friday of a “blind” mayo taste test that pit Duke’s Mayo against two unnamed store brand opponents. The taste test featured cameos from senior kicker Chad Ryland, junior linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and defensive back Rex Fleming, sophomore DB Dante Trader Jr., redshirt sophomore DB Glendon Miller and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Quashon Fuller.

While each player shared different accounts on the quality of each product, Hyppolite and Trader, who were the only duo in the video, seemed to be in line every step of the way.

After trying store brand No. 1, Hyppolite blurted out, “Bro, that’s disgusting,” before he and Trader burst into laughter. Clearly not one to let an opportunity pass by, Trader decided to take a giant spoonful of the same mayo to see if his teammate was right as Hyppolite looked on in horror.

Trader then immediately stood up and walked off camera, seemingly to discard the mayo, while Hyppolite’s look shifted to one of pure disgust.

In the end, after everyone finally had their fill, the time finally arrived to make a decision. And, as it turns out, every player picked Duke’s as the best.

“I know my mayos, it’s my favorite condiment,” said Miller to close the clip.

While all the Terps seems to have a good time with the taste test, the real test will come next weekend in Charlotte against the Wolfpack. Unlike Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst in 2020, Maryland coach Mike Locksley and NC State’s Dave Doeren both agreed to participate in the traditional celebratory mayo dump should their team emerge victorious in Charlotte, adding to the already heightened stakes of the clash.

Last year, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was on the receiving end of the honor (?) following a decisive 38-21 win over UNC.