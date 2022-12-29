49ers-Raiders Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread

The 49ers are now double-digit road favorites against the Raiders in Week 17 with Derek Carr benched for Jarrett Stidham.

The 49ers (11-4) head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders (6-9) in Week 17.

No line has fluctuated more this week, as it opened with the Niners favored by five points before jumping to 10.5 after it was announced Derek Carr has been benched for the rest of the season. Jarrett Stidham starts Sunday.

Josh McDaniels stated Carr was benched in order to evaluate new talent, so the writing seems to be on the wall for Carr’s future in Las Vegas. Though the Raiders are not eliminated yet, it’s clear their eyes are more on the future.

Stidham has a 52.5% completion rate and two total touchdowns across 11 career games. This will mark his first career start.

San Francisco enters this game already having clinched the NFC West and a playoff berth. The 49ers have the opportunity to grab the 1-seed in the NFC but the 2-seed is easily within grasp if they win in Week 17.

The Niners are on their third quarterback of the year after losing both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to injuries, and rookie Brock Purdy is exceeding all expectations. San Francisco is undefeated with Purdy as a starter and is overall riding an eight-game winning streak. The Raiders’ defense will likely be happy to oblige San Francisco’s quest for nine as they have allowed the seventh-most passing yards and 26 total touchdowns to quarterbacks.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, receiver Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle (Purdy’s favorite target) should all find success Sunday. The Niners average 25 points per game (eighth), while their defense allows a league-best 15.3 points per game. The Raiders, with an inexperienced quarterback, will be hard-pressed to put up many points versus this defensive powerhouse.

Davante Adams, one of the NFL’s best receivers, will likely not be able to do enough to save this one for Las Vegas. Josh Jacobs, who currently leads the league with 1,539 rushing yards, will also have an uphill battle versus a Niners team that has allowed only 75 rushing yards per game and nine total touchdowns this year.

Moneyline: 49ers (-500) | Raiders (+375)

Spread: SF -10.5 (+100) | LV +10.5 (-118)

Total: 41.5 – Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Jan. 1, 2023 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox

49ers Straight-Up Record: 11-4

49ers Against The Spread Record: 10-5

Raiders Straight-Up Record: 6-9

Raiders Against The Spread Record: 7-8

Bet on 49ers-Raiders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

San Francisco is 2-2 straight-up in non-conference games, while Las Vegas is 1-3. Both teams’ games have each gone over seven times this season.

This is the first time the Raiders are home underdogs this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.