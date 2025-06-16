2025 British Open Odds: Scottie Scheffler Sizable Betting Favorite Over Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
There’s only one major championship left in the 2025 golf season and, to no surprise, the man who already claimed the 2025 PGA Championship is the betting favorite to win a second.
Scottie Scheffler is set as the betting odds favorite to win the 2025 British Open at Royal Portrush with +470 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and +450 at DraftKings. He was an even shorter favorite to win the U.S. Open with +275 odds. He finished in a tie for seventh place at Oakmont.
After winning the Masters in April, Rory McIlroy was the betting favorite to win the British Open at +440. He’s stumbled since that win, however, not competing at the PGA Championship or U.S. Open and admitting completing the career grand slam took some of the fire out of him. He’s now +650 at FanDuel to win the British, the second betting favorite.
Jon Rahm has risen considerably in the British Open odds. He was +2000 after a disappointing Masters performance, but after nearly winning the PGA Championship and competing at the U.S. Open, he’s now +1000 to win the British.
Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele are both +1600 to win the British. Schauffele is the defending champion, while DeChambeau has never really competed in the event and missed the cut last year.
J.J. Spaun, who won the U.S. Open, is +10000 to win the British at DraftKings.
The British Open is July 17-20 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. It hosted the 2019 British Open, won by Shane Lowry, who is +2200 at FanDuel.
Here are the odds for every golfer.
2025 British Open Odds
- Scottie Scheffler +470
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1000
- Bryson DeChambeau +1600
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1800
- Robert MacIntyre +2200
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2900
- Joaquin Niemann +2900
- Viktor Hovland +2900
- Collin Morikawa +2900
- Tyrrell Hatton +2900
- Justin Thomas +3300
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Brooks Koepka +4000
- Justin Rose +4100
- Hideki Matsuyama +4100
- Adam Scott +5000
- Tony Finau +5000
- Cameron Smith +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Patrick Cantlay +5000
- Ben Griffin +5000
- Min Woo Lee +6000
- Sam Burns +6500
- Ryan Fox +6500
- Tom Kim +6500
- Corey Conners +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Sungjae Im +6500
- Dustin Johnson +7000
- Wyndham Clark +7000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Brian Harman +8000
- Alex Noren +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Louis Oosthuizen +8000
- Jason Day +8000
- Cameron Young +8000
- Davis Thompson +10000
- Akshay Bhatia +10000
- Billy Horschel +11000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +11000
- Dean Burmester +11000
- Rickie Fowler +12000
- Byeong Hun An +12000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +12000
- Thriston Lawrence +12000
- Max Homa +12000
- Abraham Ancer +15000
- Victor Perez +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
- Tom McKibbin +15000
- John Catlin +18000
- Keegan Bradley +18000
- Matthew Jordan +18000
- Matthieu Pavon +18000
- Harris English +18000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +21000
- J.T. Poston +21000
- Kurt Kitayama +21000
- Gary Woodland +21000
- Matteo Manassero +21000
- Tom Hoge +21000
- Adrian Meronk +21000
- Denny McCarthy +21000
- Matt Wallace +21000
- Chris Kirk +21000
- Romain Langasque +21000
- Austin Eckroat +21000
- Padraig Harrington +27000
- Jordan Smith +27000
- Mackenzie Hughes +27000
- Maverick McNealy +27000
- Guido Migliozzi +27000
- Ewen Ferguson +27000
- Adam Hadwin +27000
- Eric Cole +27000
- Brendon Todd +27000
- Daniel Brown +32000
- Lucas Glover +32000
- Phil Mickelson +32000
- Francesco Molinari +32000
- Sean Crocker +42000
- Henrik Stenson +42000
- Zach Johnson +42000
- John Daly +100000
- Justin Leonard +100000
- Ernie Els +100000
- Stewart Cink +100000
- Todd Hamilton +100000
- Darren Clarke +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.