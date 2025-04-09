2025 Masters Prop Bets: Picks for Top Debutant and Low Amateur
We’re less than 24 hours away from the opening tee shot at the Masters, so it’s time to lock in those last-minute bets.
You can read my betting preview where I break down my best overall bets and my pick to win, but in this article I’m going to give you a few of my top prop bets. The Masters has plenty of fantastic prop options, including who will finish as the low amateur. Let’s dive into it.
Masters Prop Bets
- Aaron Rai Top Debutant +650
- Justin Hastings Top Amateur +225
- Patrick Reed Top LIV Player +1200
Masters Top Debutant Prediction
There are 21 golfers making their Masters debut this week and the one I’m targeting to finish furthest up the leaderboard is the Englishman, Aaron Rai. His style of golf seems like a perfect fit for Augusta. He’s one of the most accurate golfers on the PGA Tour, ranking fifth in driving accuracy and 18th in greens in regulation.
He also has put up solid performances in majors in the past, finishing T19 at the 2019 British Open and T19 at last year’s U.S. Open. A T19 at the Masters this year might just be good enough to finish as the low debutant.
Pick: Aaron Rai +650
Masters Top Amateur Prediction
I broke down this bet in our SI Golf Betting Panel for the Masters as my top prop bet for the event:
Justin Hastings is having a strong season at San Diego State, on the verge of breaking numerous school records that were previously set by Xander Schauffele. He’s finished T8 in T2 in his two most recent events this year and he enters the Masters as the Latin America Amateur Championship. He’s a name we’re going to see in the coming years and I think he takes home the Low Am award.
Pick: Justin Hastings +225
Masters Top LIV Player Prediction
If you want a long shot prop bet, I love Patrick Reed to finish as the top LIV golfer at 12-1. The former Masters champion always brings his best when he shows up at Augusta. He has finished T12 or better in four of his six years since winning the green jacket in 2018. He’s also coming off a solid T7 finish at LIV Miami.
The LIV golfers above him are certainly beatable. Bryson DeChambeau has historically been bad at the Masters previous to last year, Joaquin Niemann is coming off a disappointing T33 finish at LIV Miami, and Brooks Koepka hasn't had his best stuff in 2025. Jon Rahm whose favored, is going to be Reed’s biggest competition amongst LIV golfers, but at 12-1, Reed is certainly worth a bet.
Pick: Patrick Reed +1200
