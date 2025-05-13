2025 PGA Championship Cut Line: Predicting Who Makes the Weekend at Quail Hollow
A field of 156 golfers will tee it up at Quail Hollow this week of the PGA Championship.
Past winners, PGA Tour winners, LIV standouts, PGA professionals and more are part of the field this week, but just 70 golfers (plus ties) will advance to the weekend after the first two rounds. With that in mind, the make/miss cut market is one of the most popular amongst bettors each major week of the season.
Let’s take a look at the history of the cut line at the PGA Championship over the past 10 years and then I’ll give my favorite bet to advance to the weekend, as well as a golfer I’m betting on who will be booking an early flight out of Charlotte.
PGA Championship cut line history
Year
Course
Cut Line
2024
Valhalla Golf Club
-1
2023
Oak Hill Country Club
+5
2022
Southern Hills Country Club
+4
2021
Kiawah Island
+5
2020
TPC Harding Park
+1
2019
Bethpage Black
+4
2018
Bellerive
E
2017
Quail Hollow
+5
2016
Baltusrol
+2
2015
Whistling Straits
+2
PGA Championship cut line prediction
Over the past 10 years, we have seen the cut line at the PGA Championship at even par or better twice. When it was hosted at Quail Hollow in 2017, the cut line was 5 over, but I think we’re going to see an easier golf course this time around.
When this event was last at Quail Hollow, the PGA Championship was still held in August. The summer heat allowed the greens to be much more baked and firm than they will be this week. We’re also seeing a significant amount of rain in Charlotte this week, which is only going to soften this course further. I think the cut line remains over par, but it won't be the number we saw in 2017.
Cut line prediction: +2
Who will make the cut at the PGA Championship?
I'm going to give you a plus-money play to make the cut this week, and the golfer I’m targeting is Garrick Higgo at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The lefty is one of the longest drivers in the field, which, as I broke down in my betting preview, is going to give him a significant edge on the rest of the field.
He also already has a win on the season, winning the Corales Puntacana Championship in April. I don’t think he has the form to be anywhere close to contending, but his length off the tee and experience on the PGA Tour should be enough to get him to the weekend.
Make the cut: Garrick Higgo +100
Who will miss the cut at the PGA Championship?
If being long off the tee is important for success at Quail Hollow, let’s target one of the shortest drivers on the PGA Tour to miss the cut this week. Christiaan Bezuidenhout ranks 176th out of 185 golfers on the PGA Tour in driving distance, averaging just 286.4 yards off the tee.
He is also coming into this event in horrific form. Since finishing T19 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he hasn’t finished better than T42, including missing the cut in four starts. Now, he has to go play at a course that’s a stylistic nightmare for him. Let's fade the South African.
Miss the cut: Christiaan Bezuidenhout -115
