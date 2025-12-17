49ers vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Philip Rivers story continues in Week 16 when he gets the start for the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Colts' playoff hopes are on life support, but if they can string together three straight wins to close out the year, they're going to have a real chance to play in the postseason. They have a tough challenge ahead of them in the 49ers, who still have a shot at the top seed in the NFC.
49ers vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- 49ers -6.5 (-105)
- Colts +6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- 49ers -280
- Colts +225
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-113)
- UNDER 46.5 (-107)
49ers vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC
- 49ers Record: 10-4
- Colts Record: 8-6
49ers vs. Colts Betting Trends
- 49ers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Colts are 5-0 straight up and 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. 49ers
- 49ers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games
- Colts are 8-1 straight up in their last nine home games
- The OVER is 10-5 in the Colts' last 15 games vs. NFC West opponents
49ers vs. Colts Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Nick Martin, LB - Questionable
- Sam Okuayinonu, DT - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - IR-R
- Tatum Bethune, LB - Questionable
- Jordan Elliott, DT - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Anthony Gould, WR - Questionable
- Sauce Gardner, CB - Questionable
- Anthony Richardson SR, QB - IR
- Bernhard Raimann, OT - Questionable
- Daniel Jones, QB - IR
49ers vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
- Philip Rivers, QB - Indianapolis Colts
Philip Rivers had an extremely tough start in his first NFL start since 2021, having to go up against arguably the best defense in the NFL, but the 44-year-old held his own, completing 66.7% of his passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Can he be more productive against the 49ers on Monday night?
49ers vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why the Colts are my favorite upset pick of the week:
Philip Rivers is back in action, and while he may not have looked like his old gunslinger self, he's still extremely smart and will make very few mistakes. People are also quick to forget that he had to face one of the best defenses in the NFL in his first game since 2021. Now, he has a much easier matchup ahead of them against the injured 49ers defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL, especially when it comes to stopping the run.
Daniel Jones' injury didn't break this Colts team. The Colts still rank fourth in overall DVOA and sixth in Net Yards per Play. It could also be time to sell high on this 49ers team. Don't be surprised if Indianapolis pulls off this upset and keeps its playoff hopes alive.
Pick: Colts +225 via Caesars
