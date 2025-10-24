49ers vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Back Houston at Home)
The Houston Texans are looking to get back on track as they host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.
Houston got its first two wins of the season in Weeks 5 and 6 before losing 27-19 in Seattle after its bye. San Francisco started the season 3-0, but has now alternated losses and wins in its last four games.
The oddsmakers have the Texans as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup.
49ers vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers +1.5 (-118)
- Texans -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -105
- Texans: -115
Total
- 41.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has dropped from 43.5 to 41.5.
Can the Texans get back on track at home?
49ers vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his weekly Road to 272 Bets column:
The San Francisco 49ers have had the complete opposite season they had last year. In 2024, despite having some of the best metrics in the NFL, they continuously found themselves on the wrong side of variance, and their record was far worse than it should have been. This season, their metrics aren't nearly as good, but in-game variance has gone their way, and their record is far better than it likely should be.
The 49ers are just 18th in Net Yards per Play (0.0), 18th in DVOA, 16th in EPA per Play, and 18th in Opponent EPA per Play. As a result, I think this team is overvalued in the betting market. I'll trust the elite Texans' defense to give them some issues and cover as short favorites.
The 49ers are still quite a bit beat up on both sides of the ball and, as Iain wrote, are due for some regression at some point.
Houston couldn’t cover in Seattle on Monday night, but now returns home where it played a close game against Tampa Bay in Week 2 and shut out the Titans a few weeks ago.
This will probably be another close game with the home team coming out on top.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 24, 49ers 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
