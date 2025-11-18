Aaron Rodgers Injury Update Doesn't Change Steelers vs. Bears Odds for NFL Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left the team's Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a wrist injury, but it appears that he's pushing to play in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that Rodgers is pushing to play on Sunday even though he broke a bone in his wrist, and that the star quarterback has told people close to him that he'll be back "very soon."
Even though Rodgers is pushing to play in Week 12, the Steelers remain three-point underdogs against the Bears in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Oddsmakers set the Steelers as 2.5-point underdogs in the opening odds for this matchup, but that line quickly moved up to Pittsburgh +3 with Rodgers' injury. If the former league MVP is unable to play, the Steelers would turn to veteran backup Mason Rudolph under center in Week 12.
This season, Rodgers has led the Steelers to a 6-4 start while completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He isn't nearly as mobile as he used to be, but Rodgers has Pittsburgh atop the AFC North and in the playoff picture ahead of Week 12.
Steelers fans shouldn't be too worried if the team has to turn to Rudolph, who completed 75 percent of his passes for 127 yards and a score in Week 11. The veteran has a lot of experience as a starter in his career, going 9-8-1 overall and 8-4-1 as a member of the Steelers.
Rodgers' injury status will likely be updated throughout the week as the Steelers release their injury reports after each practice. If he plays, there's a chance this line could shift back down to Steelers +2.5 on Sunday.
