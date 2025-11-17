Aaron Rodgers Injury Update Impact Steelers vs. Bears Odds for NFL Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a wrist injury, and it appears that he could be a dealing with a "slight break." It's unclear at the moment how much time Rodgers could miss with the wrist issue.
Pittsburgh picked up a huge win even without its starting quarterback in Week 11, riding two defensive touchdowns to a win. Now at 6-4, the Steelers still have a one-game lead on the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North standings.
However, the Steelers could be facing an uphill battle to win the division if Mason Rudolph is forced to start for the foreseeable future. Rudolph did complete 75 percent of his passes for 127 yards and a score in Week 11, but the Steelers have some tough matchups coming up, starting with the 7-3 Chicago Bears in Week 12.
Oddsmakers set the Steelers as 2.5-point underdogs in the opening odds for this matchup, but that line has already moved at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pittsburgh is now a three-point underdog on the road, which could be a sign that oddsmakers are bracing for Rodgers to at least miss this game.
This season, Rodgers has led the Steelers to a 6-4 start while completing 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,969 yards 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He's played well for a Pittsburgh team that is currently +170 to make the playoffs despite leading its division through the first 11 weeks of the season.
This line could end up moving a lot more throughout the week, as could the Steelers' futures odds. There's not doubt that oddsmakers are going to have more confidence in this team if Rodgers is under center rather than Rudolph.
