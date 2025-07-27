Aces vs. Wings Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, July 27
The Las Vegas Aces are aiming to end a two-game skid on Sunday, July 27 when they take on the Dallas Wings.
Dallas is set as a home underdog in this game at many of the best betting sites, partially due to the absence of star rookie guard Paige Bueckers (rest).
Bueckers is out of the lineup on the first night of a back-to-back with the Wings set to play the New York Liberty on Monday.
As for the Aces, they need a win to get back to .500 on the season, and they’re currently holding on to the final playoff spot in the W by a thread. Can Las Vegas, which beat Dallas back on July 16, cruise to a victory on Sunday?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and more for this matinee matchup.
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces -9 (-112)
- Wings +9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Aces: -440
- Wings: +340
Total
- 167 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 27
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Aces record: 12-13
- Wings record: 7-18
Aces vs. Wings Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Ty Harris – out
- Paige Bueckers – out
- Myisha Hines-Allen – out
Aces vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER 23.5 Points (-105)
Not only are the Wings down Hines-Allen in this game to defend Aces star A’ja Wilson down low, but they’re one of the worst defensive teams in the W this season.
Dallas ranks 10th in the league in defensive rating, and it did not have an answer for Wilson back on July 16, as the reigning league MVP scored 37 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the field.
The Aces have needed big games out of Wilson to win all season long, and I expect the star forward to try to put the team on her back in a very winnable game on Sunday. So far this season, Wilson is averaging 22.0 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.
Aces vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces are the bet to make on Sunday:
The Las Vegas Aces have not been great this season, winning just 12 of their first 25 games and dropping back-to-back contests to fall into eighth in the WNBA standings.
However, they have a cupcake matchup on the road on Sunday against a Dallas Wings team that won’t have Bueckers in the lineup.
This season, the Wings are just 1-4 straight up with Bueckers out of the lineup, and Dallas is just 7-18 overall, including a pedestrian 4-7 record at home. The Aces have struggled on the road (5-9 straight up), but they are by far the more talented team in this matchup.
Despite their struggles in 2025, the Aces still have a better net rating than the Wings, and I have a hard time trusting Dallas without Bueckers – who has been by far the team’s best player this season.
The Aces won the last meeting between these teams by four points on the road, and I expect the absence of Bueckers to help the Aces push that difference closer to double digits on Sunday.
Pick: Aces -9 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
