A’s vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 10
The Baltimore Orioles allowed 11 runs on Saturday to drop the second game of their three-game set with the A’s, but they are favored at home in the series finale on Sunday.
Both of these teams are in last place in their respective divisions, and they’re extreme long shots to get into the playoff picture over the final months of the regular season.
On Sunday, Cade Povich will make his second start since coming off the injured list for the O’s, while Luis Morales will make the second appearance and first start of his MLB career.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s action.
A’s vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s -1.5 (+151)
- Orioles +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- A’s: -102
- Orioles: -120
Total
- 9.5 (Over -106/Under -115)
A’s vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- A’s: Luis Morales (0-0, 4.50 ERA)
- Orioles: Cade Povich (2-6, 5.25 ERA)
A’s vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 10
- Time: 1:35 p.m. EST
- Venue: Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, NBCS-CA
- A’s record: 52-67
- Orioles record: 53-64
A’s vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Brent Rookier to Hit a Home Run (+275)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Brent Rooker is a great bet on Sunday:
A’s slugger Brent Rooker has a great matchup on Sunday afternoon against Cade Povich and the Baltimore Orioles.
After missing nearly two months with an injury, Povich returned to Baltimore’s rotation on Aug. 4 and allowed two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies, pushing his ERA to 5.25 this season. He’s now allowed 12 home runs in 14 appearances for the O’s.
Rooker has been great against left-handed pitching this year, hitting .319 with a .998 OPS and five home runs. He’s a steal at +275 against a weak O’s pitching staff.
A’s vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Over the last 15 days, the A’s have actually been one of the better offenses in MLB, ranking fifth in runs scored, third in batting average and third in OPS.
During that same stretch, Baltimore is ninth in runs scored, but it is just 18th in OPS and 19th in batting average.
With two young starters on the mound, I lean with the underdog in this matchup – mainly because of Povich’s struggles.
Facing a suddenly hot A’s offense, I expect Povich (5.25 ERA) to struggle in his second start back from a hip injury. The lefty has a 1.45 WHIP this season, and he’s led the O’s to just a 5-9 record in his starts.
While this is just the second outing of Morales’ MLB career, I don’t mind taking a shot on the A’s to build on the 11-run showing they had on Saturday.
Pick: A’s Moneyline (-102 at DraftKings)
