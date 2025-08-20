A’s vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 20
Both the A’s and Minnesota Twins have fallen out of the playoff race in the American League, and now they’re battling to avoid the worst record in the AL this season.
Minnesota has dropped seven of its last 10 games, including yesterday’s series opener, to fall to nine games under .500 in the 2025 season. The A’s are two games back of them in the standings, but they could make up some ground in Game 2 of this early-week series.
J.T. Ginn (5.04 ERA) is on the mound for the A’s in this one against Twins righty Bailey Ober (5.25 ERA), who has really struggled since June 1.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this AL battle on Wednesday night.
A’s vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s -1.5 (+159)
- Twins +1.5 (-196)
Moneyline
- A’s: +101
- Twins: -123
Total
- 9 (Over -114/Under -106)
A’s vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- A’s: J.T. Ginn (2-5, 5.04 ERA)
- Twins: Bailey Ober (4-7, 5.25 ERA)
A’s vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 20
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): MNNT, NBCS-CA
- A’s record: 57-70
- Twins record: 58-67
A’s vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets
A’s Best MLB Prop Bet
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+245)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Kurtz is a great target tonight:
A’s youngster Nick Kurtz has been a revelation in the 2025 season, hitting .306 with 25 home runs, including an insanely impressive .350 batting average against right-handed pitching.
Kurtz has homered 21 times against righties this season, and he’s facing a righty that is very prone to the long ball on Wednesday night.
Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober has given up 24 home runs in 20 starts this season, and 17 of those homers have been allowed in his last eight starts (since June 1).
He’s an easy pitcher to fade in this matchup, especially since Kurtz has been so great against right-handed pitching.
A’s vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
The A’s are one of the best OVER teams in MLB this season (62-55-10), and I’m expecting a high-scoring game on Wednesday with this pitching matchup.
Ginn had a solid month of July, posting a 2.25 ERA in five appearances, but since the start of August, he’s made three starts and really struggled in all of them. The righty has a 9.53 ERA in those games, and he allowed six runs in two innings in his last outing.
He doesn’t have a great bullpen behind him, either, as the A’s rank 28th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.00 this season).
Ober hasn’t been much better since coming off the injured list, posting a 4.41 ERA (leading the Twins to an 0-3 record) in three August starts. I mentioned in the prop section how many home runs he’s allowed since June 1, and he saw his ERA skyrocket from 3.48 to 5.28 during the month of June.
If both starters struggle, we could see a game with 10 or more combined runs on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 9 (-114 at DraftKings)
