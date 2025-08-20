Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Kyle Schwarber, Jose Ramirez, Nick Kurtz)
Looking to bet on some home run props for the MLB action on Wednesday?
With a few early-afternoon starts, there are a ton of games to dive into on Aug. 20 – and plenty of players to wager on to leave the yard.
Betting on home runs can be difficult to predict, but oddsmakers usually offer some pretty decent payouts if you end up being correct. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge cashed a bet for us by going deep against the Tampa Bay Rays in a game where the New York Yankees hit nine home runs.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our top players to bet on to go deep, and today’s picks feature Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber and A’s youngster Nick Kurtz.
Here’s a full breakdown of each home run prop bet for Aug. 20!
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, Aug. 20
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+425)
- Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+245)
- Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Jose Ramirez to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez went deep on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks – his 26th home run of the 2025 season.
I’m betting on him to leave the yard once again on Wednesday afternoon, as he takes on D-Backs righty Brandon Pfaadt, who enters this start with a 5.08 ERA and 21 home runs allowed in 25 appearances.
Pfaadt ranks in just the third percentile amongst MLB pitchers in expected ERA and the second percentile in expected batting average against. That sets up well for Ramirez, who is hitting over .300 over the last seven days. On top of that, Ramirez has been great against right-handed pitching this season, hitting 21 home runs while posting an OPS just south of .900.
He’s a great bet at this price on Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Kurtz to Hit a Home Run (+245)
A’s youngster Nick Kurtz has been a revelation in the 2025 season, hitting .306 with 25 home runs, including an insanely impressive .350 batting average against right-handed pitching.
Kurtz has homered 21 times against righties this season, and he’s facing a righty that is very prone to the long ball on Wednesday night.
Minnesota Twins starter Bailey Ober has given up 24 home runs in 20 starts this season, and 17 of those homers have been allowed in his last eight starts (since June 1).
He’s an easy pitcher to fade in this matchup, especially since Kurtz has been so great against right-handed pitching.
Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+200)
Kyle Schwarber is tied for the National League lead in home runs entering Wednesday’s action, and he’ll look to build on that against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo.
Castillo (3.48 ERA) has pitched pretty well in 2025, but he’s allowed his fair share of long balls (18 in 25 outings).
Now, he’s taking on a tough Phillies offense, and Schwarber has actually dominated against the Mariners righty in his career. The Phillies star is hitting .300 (6-for-20) with a 1.417 OPS against Castillo, homering four times against him.
Not only that, but Schwarber’s other two hits against Castillo both went for extra bases (doubles), showing that when he connects against the righty he’s really getting a hold of the ball.
This season, Schwarber has homered 44 times and 27 of them have come against right-handed pitching, including his homer against Bryce Miller on Tuesday night.
