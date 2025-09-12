Bears vs. Lions Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Lions Favored, But Do They Cover?)
A pair of 0-1 NFC North teams face off in Week 2 for their second divisional game of the 2025 season.
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears blew a double-digit lead on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings, and oddsmakers have responded to that by setting them as nearly a touchdown underdog in Week 2 against Detroit.
Meanwhile, the Lions were blown out by the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 and are looking to bounce back at home after a weak offensive showing. Can they take down their former offensive coordinator (now Bears head coach Ben Johnson) in Week 2?
All season long, the SI Betting team is going to share score predictions using the latest odds and analysis to attempt to get a score right – and give bettors our thoughts on both the spread and total.
Here’s how I’m betting on this NFC North battle on Sunday.
Bears vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +6 (-110)
- Lions -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bears: +220
- Lions: -270
Total
- 46.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The Lions opened up as 4.5-point favorites in this game on Sunday night, but the odds have moved in a big way since Chicago lost on Monday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit – despite a Week 1 loss – is now favored by six points at home in Week 2.
Bears vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his pick for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week:
The Chicago Bears look extremely similar to last year's version of the team, despite Ben Johnson being in at head coach. Caleb Williams missed many throws late in the game and may not have taken the step forward people were hoping for.
Meanwhile, the Lions may have gotten off to a bad start but a Week 1 matchup at Lambeau Field was a nightmare situation for them. I think they're the far better team in this matchup and will feel comfortable returning to Detroit for their home opener. They'll win this one in impressive fashion.
I like the Lions to win this game, but I’m not totally out on the Bears just yet. They didn’t do much offensively after a strong opening drive in Week 1, but the Lions’ offense looked out of sorts against Green Bay, scoring six points before a garbage time touchdown in the fourth quarter.
With this line moving from 4.5 to 6, I think it’s a spot to take the points with the Bears. Chicago also has the benefit of Ben Johnson knowing a ton about how the Lions operate, and it should be prepared (as much as a team could be) for this matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Lions 23, Bears 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.