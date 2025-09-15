Bengals Super Bowl Odds Falling Amidst Latest Joe Burrow Injury Report
The Cincinnati Bengals' chances to contend for a Super Bowl in the 2025 season could be hanging in the balance.
Quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a toe injury on Sunday, knocking him out for most of the team's Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, it appears that Burrow could miss up to three months with a severe case of turf toe.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Burrow is feared to have suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury that will require surgery and sideline him until at least December. That would be a massive blow to the Bengals' outlook in the 2025 season.
Immediately after Burrow was injured, the Bengals dropped from +2500 to +3500 to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season, and those odds have fallen even further at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cincy is now +5000 to win the Super Bowl, and there's a chance that number could continue to freefall if Burrow is forced to have surgery and misses the next three months. The Bengals are off to a good start, but backup Jake Browning threw three picks in Week 2 even though Cincy won.
There's no doubt that he's a major downgrade from Burrow, and the Bengals don't have an elite defense that can keep them afloat in the AFC. Cincy is currently +425 to win the AFC North and will likely be set at plus money to make the playoffs if Burrow opts to have surgery.
