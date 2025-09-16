Bengals vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
No one expected this Week 3 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings would be a game between Jake Browning and Carson Wentz, but here we are. Both Joe Burrow and J.J. McCarthy went down with injuries in Week 2.
Burrow's injury is more serious. It's a serious case of turf toe that will cause him to miss at least three months of action. McCarthy is expected back in a few weeks after suffering an ankle injury.
Want to know how the injuries have effected the odds and how we should bet on it? Let's take a look.
Bengals vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bengals +3 (-102)
- Vikings -3 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bengals +142
- Vikings -170
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-105)
- UNDER 41.5 (-115)
Bengals vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bengals Record: 2-0
- Vikings Record: 1-1
Bengals vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- Bengals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The OVER is 12-6 in the Bengals' last 18 games
- Bengals are 0-6 straight up in their last six games in Minnesota
- Bengals are 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 Week 3 games
- Vikings are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in September
- The UNDER is 5-0 the Vikings' last five games vs. AFC opponents
Bengals vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Joe Burrow, QB - Out
- Shermar Stewart, DE - Doubtful
- Lucas Patrick, G - IR
- Cordell Volson, G - IR
- Cedric Johnson, DE - IR-R
Vikings Injury Report
- J.J. McCarthy, QB - Questionable
- Aaron Jones, RB - Questionable
- Andrew Van Ginkel, LB - Questionable
- Jeff Okudah, CB - Questionable
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - Questionable
Bengals vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
- Jake Browning, QB - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals are reportedly testing the trade market for a quarterback, but they seemingly will give Jake Browning at least one start to prove if he can be the guy to lead them over the next few months while Burrow is sidelined. Browning went 4-3 as a starter for the Bengals in 2023, sporting a completion percentage of 70.4%, throwing for 1,936 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Bengals vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I believe in Browning and the Bengals and will back them as underdogs against the Vikings:
I continue to be out on the Minnesota Vikings, and things will look worse with Carson Wentz at quarterback. Their banged-up offensive line is going to cause problems for Wentz, who doesn't have the mobility that McCarthy has to help avoid the rush.. Their defense has played solid "bend but don't break" offense, but they've allowed 5.2 yards per carry through the first two weeks. Run defense was a strength of theirs last year, but it's been a weakness so far in 2025. Their plethora of injuries at several positions, including the offensive line, could be too much for them to overcome.
People are low on the Cincinnati Bengals due to the Joe Burrow injury, but I think the step down from Burrow to Jake Browning isn't as significant as some people think. People forget that when Burrow went down in 2023, Browning went 4-3 as a starter, including completing 70.4% of his passes for a quarterback rating of 98.4 and a QBR of 60.1.
I have faith in Browning. Give me the points with the Bengals.
Pick: Bengals +3 (-102) via DraftKings
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!