Best College Basketball Prop Bets Today (Bet on Cooper Flagg to Have Huge Game vs. Alabama)
In the blink of an eye, the NCAA Tournament has been reduced to just eight teams still competing for the national championship. It feels like it was just yesterday we had 16 games a day to watch and bet on. Now, we just have two tonight and two on Sunday before we have another break ahead of the Final Four.
With just seven tournament games left to bet on, let's make the most of them. You can find our best bet to cover the spread in each of Saturday's games here, but in this thread, I'm going to focus on player props and give you my two favorites for tonight's action.
Best March Madness Prop Bets Today
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Christian Anderson UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+100)
- Cooper Flagg OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
Texas Tech vs. Florida Prop Bet
If Texas Tech wants any chance of upsetting Florida on Saturday night, they need to put the three-point shot to the side and focus on trying to attack the Gators down low, much like UConn did when the Huskies almost won in the Round of 32. Florida has one of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball, ranking fifth in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.3% from beyond the arc.
That leads me to believe the Red Raiders' top three-point shooter, Christian Anderson, is going to have a relatively quiet game. He has reached 2+ three-pointers made in just one of the three tournament games so this seems like a great bet for tonight at plus-money.
Pick: Christian Anderson UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (+100)
Alabama vs. Duke Prop Bet
Alabama has a strong perimeter defense, but it can be attacked down low. That leads me to believe that in tonight's Crimson Tide vs. Blue Devils game, Duke is going to lean on their star, Cooper Flagg, even more than usual. Their perimeter shooters, Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor, will take a bit of a back seat while Flagg attacks Alabama where its weak.
Big players make big plays in big games, and Flagg is fresh off a 30-point performance against Arizona. There's no reason why he can't reach at least 26 points tonight.
Pick: Cooper Flagg OVER 25.5 Points (-110)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!