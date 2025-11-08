Best College Football Bets Today for Week 11 (Predictions for Maryland-Rutgers, Texas A&M-Missouri, and More)
It's time to find a nice spot on the couch, put on a cup of coffee, and place your bets for today's college football action. We're officially in the final stretch of the regular season, which means there are plenty of games with serious implications when it comes to conference championship games, the college football playoff, and bowl eligibility.
Let's dive into my top three bets for today's slate.
Best College Football Bets Today
- James Madison -13.5 (-110) vs. Marshall
- Maryland +2.5 (-110) vs. Rutgers
- Missouri +220 vs. Texas A&M
James Madison vs. Marshall Prediction
Both Pat Forde and I love James Madison to cover the spread against Marshall in some Saturday afternoon Sunbelt Conference action. Here's why Pat is on the Dukes to cover:
The Dukes have hit a higher gear offensively in the last couple of games while also producing turnovers defensively. They’re rolling, while Thundering Herd quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson has cooled down the last two games.
Pick: James Madison -13.5 (-110)
Maryland vs. Rutgers Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why I'm backing Maryland as a slight underdog against Rutgers in today's Big Ten matchup:
In a coin flip game between these two Big Ten teams, I feel obligated to back the side with the far superior defense. The Maryland defense is an underrated unit, ranking 19th in the country in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 38th in opponent success rate. By comparison, the Rutgers defense ranks 133rd and 134th in those two metrics. The Maryland offense should have no trouble moving the ball against the Scarlet Knights.
Pick: Maryland +2.5 (-118)
Texas A&M vs. Missouri Prediction
I think Texas A&M suffers its first loss of the season today. I broke down why in my Week 11 upset picks article:
Texas A&M's pass defense has been fantastic this season, but its run defense leaves something to be desired, which could come back to haunt them against a run-first Missouri offense. 51.69% of the offensive yards gained by the Tigers come from running the football, which is the 15th-highest rate in college football. They're also extremely effective at running the football, averaging 5.64 yards per carry and ranking 28th in the country in Rush EPA. Now, they face a Texas A&M team that ranks 90th in opponent rush success rate.
Missouri is primed to be in the mix to hand the Aggies' their first loss of the season.
Pick: Missouri +230
