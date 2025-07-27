Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Cal Raleigh, Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Goodman)
Looking to bet on some home run props for Sunday’s loaded slate of MLB action?
You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team is always around to deliver our best home run picks, and Sunday’s predictions features three All-Stars to bet on to leave the yard.
One of those All-Stars is Shohei Ohtani, as the NL MVP favorite faces the Boston Red Sox and former Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, who has really struggled in the 2025 season.
Plus, there are a pair of catchers that I’m eyeing later on in Sunday’s slate, including the new AL MVP favorite – Cal Raleigh – after Aaron Judge’s elbow injury knocked him back in the race.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns of each of these props for Sunday, July 27.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Sunday, July 27
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+185)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+190)
- Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+185)
The Home Run Derby champion this season, Raleigh already has 40 bombs in the 2025 campaign and is looking to add to that against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Angels have veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the mound on Sunday, and he’s given up 17 home runs in 19 appearances this season while posting a 4.92 ERA.
Raleigh should thrive against the soft-throwing righty, as he’s posted a .906 OPS with 24 bombs against right-handed pitching this season, Raleigh has also been hot over the last week, hitting two home runs in six games while posting a .280 batting average.
I know that the price isn’t a massive value, but Raleigh has a solid chance to go deep even once Hendricks exits, as the Angels are 27th in bullpen ERA this season and their ‘pen has allowed an MLB-high 62 homers in 2025.
I’ll take a shot on Raleigh reaching 41 homers on Sunday afternoon.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+190)
Shohei Ohtani is up to 38 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s homered five times over the last seven days (six games) to continue his quest for the NL MVP award.
The Dodgers slugger should be able to jump all over his former teammate in Buehler, as the righty has allowed 17 home runs in 17 appearances in 2025 while posting a 5.72 ERA.
Buehler has a 7.28 ERA and has given up nine homers in eight starts since June 1.
Against righties this season, Ohtani has an insane 1.042 OPS, and he’s hit 30 of his 38 homers against them.
He’s worth a bet to stay hot on Sunday afternoon.
Hunter Goodman to Hit a Home Run (+330)
Colorado Rockies All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman has been awesome in the 2025 season, hitting .281 with 18 homers and an .839 OPS. Now, he’s taking the Baltimore Orioles in what should be a great matchup on Sunday.
The O’s are starting Tomoyuki Sugano, and the righty has struggled mightily with the long ball this season, allowing 20 in his 19 starts. On top of that, Sugano has been awful over his last seven outings, posting a 7.88 ERA with eight homers allowed.
Against right-handed pitching this season, Goodman is hitting .294 with 12 of his 18 home runs. He’s also hitting .310 over the last two weeks, so I wouldn’t be shocked if he jumps on a few pitches from Sugano this afternoon.
At +330, there are a lot of worse players that one could bet on in this market.
