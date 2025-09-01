Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target Juan Soto, Cal Raleigh and Kyle Tucker)
The SI Betting team has you covered, as we share our favorite MLB home run props every day throughout the 2025 season.
With 26 teams in action on the first day of September, there are plenty of players to target to go deep as the playoff race heats up. Plus, we’re fresh off of cashing a Rafael Devers home run prop on Sunday afternoon.
I’m eyeing New York Mets superstar Juan Soto to highlight today’s picks, as he’s dominated starter Charlie Morton in his career.
Here’s a breakdown of each of the picks for Monday’s action.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 1
- Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+260)
- Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Kyle Tucker to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker has homered 21 times in the 2025 season, and he has a great matchup on Monday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider.
It’s been a rough 2025 season for Strider, who has a 4.95 ERA and has allowed 17 home runs in 18 appearances. He’s only faced Tucker three times in his career, with the Cubs star getting one hit off of him in those at bats.
Now, Tucker is looking to build on a strong stretch – he’s hitting .450 over the last week – and leave the yard in this matchup. Tucker has homered three times in the last 14 days while posting a .350 batting average.
Strider has not pitched well as of late, posting a 10.13 ERA in four August starts while allowing 32 hits and seven home runs in just 18.2 innings of work.
Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+260)
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has 50 home runs in the 2025 season, but he has found himself in a bit of a slump as of late, hitting just .119 over the last 14 days – although he has homered three times during that stretch.
The All-Star has a great chance to get back on track against Tampa Bay Rays righty Shane Baz, who has become one of the more home-run prone pitchers in MLB.
Baz has given up 26 homers in 26 appearances while posting a 5.19 ERA this season. Not only that, but he allowed seven homers in five starts in the month of August.
Raleigh has homered 30 times against right-handed pitching this season, and his recent slump has given us a pretty favorable number for him – +260 – on Labor Day. He’s worth a look to break out of his slump in this matchup.
Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+390)
The play of the day when it comes to home run props is for Soto, as the Mets star has completely dominated Charlie Morton in his MLB career.
Soto is 8-for-14 (.571) with three home runs and a 1.942 OPS against Morton in his career, yet he’s nearly 4/1 to leave the yard on Monday.
This season, Soto has homered 35 times, and he’s gotten hot as of late, hitting .333 with three homers over the last week (seven games). The Mets star has homered a whopping 10 times over his last 25 games while hitting .284.
Morton has turned his season around after a rough, rough start in Baltimore, but the Detroit Tigers starter still has given up 20 homers in 2025.
I love Soto to leave the yard in this afternoon matchup.
