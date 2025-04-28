Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Bryce Elder, Patrick Corbin, and More)
MLB action continues on Monday night and if you're looking to get in on a few player props, you've come to the right place.
There are three props I'm targeting tonight, including a bet on Bryce Elder to dominate the Colorado Rockies. Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
- Ty France OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+145) via FanDuel
- Bryce Elder OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-133) via FanDuel
- Patrick Corbin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125) via DraftKings
Twins vs. Guardians Prop Bet
Read today's Twins vs. Guardians betting preview for my best prop bet:
Ty France has been hot lately, recording three combined hits over their last three games. He has also recorded at least one base in nine of his last 10 games. We can now bet on him to record at least two total bases while facing Gavin Williams of the Guardians, who has a 4.15 ERA on the season.
Pick: Ty France OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+145)
Braves vs. Rockies Prop Bet
I broke down my prop bet for this game in my full betting preview here:
One of the best bets this baseball season continues to be betting the OVER on strikeouts for whichever pitcher is facing the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies have a strikeout percentage of 28.7%, which is 1.6% higher than any other team in the Majors. Bryce Elder hasn't reached five strikeouts in a start yet this season, but his 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season prove he can get it done.
Pick: Bryce Elder OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-133)
Athletics vs. Rangers Prop Bet
You can find my best bets for Athletics vs. Rangers in my betting preview:
One of the biggest strengths of the Athletics has been their plate discipline. They have the fourth lowest strikeout percentage in the Majors, striking out on just 19.4% of their plate appearances. Tonight, I'm looking to fade the Rangers' starter, Patrick Corbin, in a couple of different ways. One of those ways is going to take the UNDER on his strikeout total. He has only surpassed 4.5 strikeouts once in his three starts.
Pick: Patrick Corbin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)
